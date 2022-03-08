Report: Eagles made trade offer for Russell Wilson but he wouldn’t waive no-trade clause for Philly

The Philadelphia Eagles failing to acquire Russell Wilson, only to see him traded to the Denver Broncos instead, was reportedly not for a total lack of effort.

Jake Heaps of Seattle Sports 710 appeared on KOA’s “Broncos Country Tonight” on Tuesday evening and revealed that the Eagles did, in fact, attempt to acquire Wilson.

“The reason why this [deal] happened so quickly and progressed quickly is because, one, Denver was working on this behind the scenes for a while now. The other reason is because the Seahawks were limited, guys. There’s not real leverage if there’s only a certain amount of teams that Russell Wilson’s actually interested in or be willing to waive his no-trade clause for. He turned down the Washington [Commanders] offer. He turned down an offer from Philly during the Combine. And the Denver situation was the clear-cut, number one choice for him going into all these other teams.”

Very interesting.

There are certainly some things to unpack here.