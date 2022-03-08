Russell Wilson traded to the Broncos, not the Eagles

NFL free agency doesn’t officially begin until next Wednesday but the biggest dominoes in the league have already started to fall.

Not too long after news emerged of Aaron Rodgers signing a contract extension to return to the Green Bay Packers, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Russell Wilson is being traded to the Denver Broncos.

These developments obviously have implications for the Eagles. The Rodgers news is bad for the Birds in that 1) he won’t be coming to Philly (though it was never likely anyway) and 2) he helps the Packers retain their status as the top contender in the NFC.

The Russ news, though? One could argue that’s more favorable for Philly. His departure means one fewer top quarterback in the NFC.

Of course, it could’ve been pretty nice to see Wilson playing for the Eagles. (I’m only slightly devastated, I swear.) There’s been no shortage of speculation about that possibility this offseason. But it ends now with Wilson ending up in Denver instead.

Tuesday’s major developments reinforce the likelihood that Jalen Hurts will be the Eagles’ starting quarterback in 2022. Your excitement level about that setup may vary.

It is still possible the Eagles trade for Deshaun Watson, especially considering the recent buzz that they’re still interested in him. Then again, Watson’s football future is very much up in the air as he still faces unresolved allegations. It’s also possible the Eagles draft a quarterback (QB Factory, baby!) but it’s not easy to envision a prospect in this year’s class immediately beating out Hurts for playing time.

And so Hurts appears to be the guy for this upcoming Eagles season. Beyond that? That’s not as clear.

UPDATE: The full trade terms are in.

The full deal:#Broncos get: Russell Wilson and a fourth-rounder.#Seahawks get: 2 first-rounders and 2 second-rounders, a fifth-rounder, Drew Lock, Shelby Harris and Noah Fant. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022

To me, that’s a steal for the Broncos. Really not that much to give up for a perennial MVP candidate and future Hall of Fame quarterback.

It’s possible that Wilson didn’t want to waive his no-trade clause to come to Philly. But if he WAS willing, well, this could be a big missed opportunity.

Not that it’s like the Eagles have ever regretted passing on the opportunity to get Russ.