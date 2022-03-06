Eagles News: “Keep an eye out” for David Ojabo to Philadelphia

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Free agency and trade buzz from NFL combine: Latest on Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, QBs and risers in 2022 draft, franchise tags - ESPN+

A pass-rush project; Teams here were enamored with Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo, a candidate to go in the first half of the first round and Mel Kiper Jr.’s No. 11 prospect. Teams believe Ojabo needs to add bulk but that he can, after he weighed in at 250 pounds. And he honestly hasn’t played very much football; he switched from basketball during high school and didn’t play as a freshman in college. The thought on Ojabo is that if you get him now, you could have a superstar at a critical position in two or three years. To me, that sounds a lot like the kind of guy the Philadelphia Eagles like to draft, and they have three first-round picks (Nos. 15, 16 and 19). Keep an eye out there. They could even move up to get an edge rusher if there’s one they really like.

In Roob’s Observations: Can Eagles end 40 years of terrible DE drafting? - NBCSP

But these numbers do illustrate just how poorly the Eagles have drafted edge rushers on Day 1 and Day 2 not just under Howie Roseman but for the last few decades. The best defensive ends the Eagles have drafted - Clyde Simmons in 1986 and Trent Cole in 2005 – were a 9th-round pick and a 5th-round pick. Brandon Graham made the play of the century and developed into a Pro Bowler late in his career and overcame a lot of adversity, but the bottom line is he’s averaged 4.9 sacks per season in his career and has never reached double figures. The last defensive end the Eagles drafted in the first four rounds who had double-digit sacks in a season was Dennis Harrison, a 4th-round pick in 1978 who had 10½, 11½ and 12 sacks from 1982 through 1984, the first three years sacks were an official stat. That was 44 years ago. All of which leads to this year’s draft. Derek Barnett won’t be back and obviously Ryan Kerrigan won’t be back, Graham will be 34 years old coming off an Achilles injury and that leaves Sweat and nobody else. There are a ton of edge rushers who could go in the first round and a bunch more will go in the second round. The Eagles will draft one of them, Quite possibly two. They need to get it right for once.

Eagles Combine takeaways - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski discuss their biggest takeaways from Howie Roseman’s NFL Combine press conference. The guys touch on the Eagles’ commitment to Jalen Hurts, Deshaun Watson rumors, outlooks for WR/DE/LB, draft prospect standouts, and more.

Ed’s mock draft 1.0: Ickey, Sauce to Giants in Round 1 - Big Blue View

Round 1, No. 5 — Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State. A slam dunk. If you read my post on Ekwonu’s Combine press conference, you know I think this young man is perfect for the Giants, both because of his talent and his personality. Ekwonu’s athletic testing was outstanding. Need and value align here in a best-case scenario pick for the Giants at No. 5.

The Cowboys current chaos is largely self-inflicted - Blogging The Boys

It is puzzling how quickly the team seems to have cooled on Cooper, who was acquired by trading a first-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders while they were still in Oakland. His production was certainly down last season, but it also looked like he was not being called on to do as much. He still was the second-leading receiver behind CeeDee Lamb. Schultz was third on that list, which does fortify the argument for bringing him back. However, there was also a lack of foresight with contracts. The Cowboys could likely have gotten deals done with both Gallup and Schultz before they hit free agency, at a lower cost than they will now command. By letting them get to free agency, the team has lost leverage and now will have to pony up, including the possibility of using the franchise tag on Schultz. That leverage issue is a recurring one for Dallas, and it is a problem that is aggravated by the remarkably loose way that both Stephen and Jerry Jones discuss things. They openly spill the beans about what they are prioritizing to the press. Further, the organization is a sieve about what should be more closely held information. With the national attention that surrounds anything related to the Cowboys, there are always people in the media seeking to get some inside information, and it is clear they have no problem finding sources to feed them.

2022 NFL Scouting Combine winners and losers, Day 3: Georgia’s Jordan Davis, Travon Walker, Devonte Wyatt turn heads - NFL.com

DT Jordan Davis. Davis wowed with a 4.78-second 40-yard dash, 32-inch vertical and 10-foot-3 broad jump at 341 pounds, amazing results for a player his size. He did not disappoint during drills, either, as he showed quick hands and excellent bend turning the corner for a guy likely to line up between the tackles. Davis’ lateral agility was exceptional, and even his ability to backpedal and transition forward was much better than that of the other interior linemen. Going through the drills did not seem to wear him down, either, which is another good sign that his conditioning is NFL-caliber. The performance should go a long way toward proving he’s not just a two-down player.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Click here for a personalized video message