Eagles News: “Those in the league continue to connect Deshaun Watson to the Eagles and Broncos”

GamePlan: It’s a Crucial Offseason for the Lions’ Rebuild; Combine Notes - Sports Illustrated

3) Those in the league continue to connect Deshaun Watson to the Eagles and Broncos. Obviously, clarity with Watson’s legal situation would help (and further bolster the market for him), but the football people in those two places are positioned to strike if the right deal is there. Philly owner Jeffrey Lurie has consistently been willing to take players with baggage, and Denver doesn’t have an owner right now.

Eye on the Enemy #86: Discussing the NFL Scouting Combine + the QB market in the NFL this off-season with Mike Kaye - BGN Radio

John Stolnis spoke with Mike Kaye, Lead NFL Writer for the Pro Football Network about the scouting combine, Roseman’s thoughts on Jalen Hurts, the QB market in the NFL this off-season, and the likelihood of the Cowboys releasing Amari Cooper.

Wide receivers blazed impressive 40 times at the NFL Combine, so let’s get to know them - PhillyVoice

Tyquan Thornton, Baylor (6’2, 181, 4.28): Thornton caught 62 passes for 948 yards and 10 TDs in 2021. When he initially ran his 40, it appeared as though he had broken the fastest time ever recorded at the NFL Combine, with a 4.21. He was later deemed to have run a 4.28. Still, he’s fast! If the Eagles are still looking for a player who can take the top off the defense like Jalen Reagor was supposed to do, Thornton would make some sense. He also has decent height, at 6’2, and he’s not just a one-trick pony who only runs deep routes.

Eagles’ need for edge rushers could be filled by ‘upside’ prospects David Ojabo and George Karlaftis - Inquirer

Before he had even stepped onto a football field, David Ojabo was receiving interest from Division I colleges.“I won’t lie. My first-ever football helmet was a Rutgers helmet,” Ojabo said. “They found out I was going to start playing football, and they invited me up to Rutgers. My second helmet was a Maryland helmet. Then the third was my Blair Academy [high school] helmet.” Less than five years later, Ojabo is a projected first-round edge rusher. NFL teams have more information than the colleges that initially recruited the football neophyte. But many view the same traits — his prodigious length and athleticism — as potential upside despite his just one full season at Michigan.Ojabo is one of two edge rushers — Purdue’s George Karlaftis is the other — some draft analysts have pegged to the Eagles who arrived comparatively late to football. Born overseas, they arrived in America as teenagers who played other sports before eventually gravitating toward the country’s most popular pastime.

Linderbaum humbled by Kelce comparison, shares details of meeting with Eagles - NBCSP

Because there are an awful lot of similarities between them and the comparisons between Kelce and Linderbaum are unavoidable. “Obviously, he’s an All-Pro and I’m not quite to his level yet,” Linderbaum said. “But it’s pretty cool to have comparisons like that. But I have a lot of work to do to get to his level. I’m going to keep working. Obviously, he’s a great player but I got a lot of work to do.” Kelce is one of the main guys who has served as a template for smaller centers in the NFL. It’s very possible that without Kelce’s success Linderbaum might not be considered a first-round pick.Advertisement And it should come as no great surprise that Linderbaum has modeled his game after the Eagles great.

2022 NFL combine recap: Top draft prospect performances, risers, best of workouts, fastest 40s, big takeaways, buzz and more - ESPN+

What’s your biggest takeaway from Friday’s workouts? McShay: For me, Iowa State running back Breece Hall was the story on Friday night. The explosion was off the charts for the 217-pound back. He posted a 10-foot-6 broad jump and a position-best 40-inch vertical. Then he ran a solid 4.44-second 40-yard dash. In a running back class that lacks a first-rounder and is searching for someone to stand out from the rest, Hall helped himself out a great deal in his workout. He is a bit of an overly patient runner, but I love his contact balance, and he’s a solid receiver out of backfield. And he was just shy of 4,000 rushing yards in his three-year career at Iowa State. Hall certainly exceeded expectations and made a statement on Friday, as he continues to battle with Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III and Georgia’s James Cook to be the top back selected in April.

Browns to hold joint practices with Eagles this summer - Dawgs By Nature

The last time the Browns visited another team for joint practices was in 2019, when a feisty Browns team practiced with the Indianapolis Colts and several skirmishes broke out. While general manager Andrew Berry has a connection with Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman after working together in 2019, Berry said on Tuesday that the joint practices were coordinated by Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, according to the team’s website.

Bernice Windish-Hawthorne epitomizes true strength - PE.com

2022 marks 50 years for Windish-Hawthorne as an Eagles Season Ticket Member. Through all of the ups and downs, both on and off the field, family remains the constant source of love, support, and strength.

Report: Seahawks turn down multiple 1st round picks trade offer from Washington for Russell Wilson - Hogs Haven

They made a big trade offer then, and they just made another one for Russell Wilson. Ian Rapoport reports that Washington offered multiple 1st round picks for Wilson, but Seattle rejected the offer. The full trade details aren’t available, but it likely included a few other sweeteners that weren’t enough for Seattle to part with their franchise QB. That takes Wilson off the list, and Aaron Rodgers doesn’t want to come to Washington to finish his career. Deshaun Watson’s legal troubles would prevent him from coming here. Derek Carr is reportedly part of new Raiders’ Head Coach Josh McDaniels’ plans. The “big” QB pool has dried up, and now Rivera has to move onto the secondary market.

Dallas Cowboys free agency: New deal with wide receiver Michael Gallup is reportedly “close” - Blogging The Boys

There is still over a week until free agency begins in the NFL, but between now and then teams can do everything possible to retain their own free agents. As we have discussed many times, the Dallas Cowboys have quite a few of those. One player on an expiring contract is wide receiver Michael Gallup. The Cowboys took Gallup in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft and have seen him progress into a quality receiver ever since. Unfortunately, Gallup missed time in 2021 with a calf strain and then he tore his ACL during the penultimate game of the regular season, nevertheless his future is one of high interest. Friday brought the news that Amari Cooper is “likely” gone in Dallas and that the Cowboys are prioritizing keeping Gallup and hopefully tight end Dalton Schultz in the aftermath. On Friday afternoon ESPN reported that a deal with Dallas and Gallup is “close.”

Amari Cooper will be cut, and these 4 teams can use him - SB Nation

The Cowboys are on the verge of the unthinkable: Cutting Amari Cooper. All signs are pointing to Dallas moving on, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter expecting the release to come before the start of the league’s new year, as Cooper is due $20M shortly after. Releasing Cooper will be a tremendous example of cap mismanagement. The Cowboys find themselves $21M over the projected salary cap for 2022, with Cooper’s $22M cap hit essentially getting them under that number. The problem is far deeper than just one receiver, with Dallas committing $52.9M to three offensive linemen (Zack Martin, Tyron Smith and La’el Collins) with another $27M going to defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. The cherry on top is Ezekiel Elliott, who is an $18.22M cap hit for the upcoming season. We’ve discussed the dangers of over-paying running backs, and the direct link between high-paid rushers and team failure, and now the Cowboys are mired in it.

NFL Reacts #30: Big Winners from the NFL Combine, and the Cowboys want to move on from Amari Cooper - The SB Nation NFL Show

Welcome to another edition of NFL Reacts! Stephen Serda, Kate Magdziuk, and Justis Mosqueda are diving right into the big winners from the first night of drills at the NFL Combine. One quarterback had a big night and is already gaining moment up draft boards. The wide receiver class showed a bunch of speed, and the Cowboys reportedly want to move on from Amari Cooper.

