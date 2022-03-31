2022 NFL mock draft signup for the annual BGN community mock is coming soon

The BGN Community Mock Draft is back for another year! The actual 2022 NFL Draft start date, April 28, is just four weeks away, so we’re just about ready to begin. Please make sure to check out the rules below.

In 2021, BGN member Fly Like An Eagle finished as champion with a 91.57% approval rating. As the winner, they will own the rightful claim to their choice of the Philadelphia Eagles three first-round picks. Second-place finisher Phoenix X Minimus and third-place finisher 20Safety_Hazard will handle the other two Eagles picks.

We will be continuing our newer tradition from the last four years over to this community mock draft as well. That’s to say I’ll be including a poll in each pick post that allows everyone to vote for who THEY would pick for that given team. This way we’ll end up with two final mocks: one from the 32 individual users, and one from the community consensus.

Who will be the winner this year?! It’s anyone’s guess, but you have to play to win, so get those keyboards ready. There are only so many spots up for grabs.

REMINDER: The selection process doesn’t start until FRIDAY, April 1 at 2:00 PM Eastern Time. This is just a “HEADS UP” post to give everyone a fair shot at getting their team of choice.

READ THE RULES

Just like in the past, this year’s process will start at a specific time: Friday, April 1 at 2:00 PM ET, to be exact. If you want to be assigned to a pick, just comment in the post that will appear on the front page at that time. Make sure to include TWO things:

1) The team and pick (No. X) you want

2) The email address where I can reach you immediately after the pick claiming is done

TO REPEAT: ONCE YOUR PICK IS CLAIMED AND CONFIRMED by me in the official chart, I will contact you at the email address you provide. Mine is brandon.gowton@sbnation.com. Please keep checking your email so that we can instantly get the process moving. If you do not receive an email invitation to the Google doc from me after I have confirmed your pick in the chart (within like 60 minutes at least), please contact me ASAP.

Teams will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis. HOWEVER, you must have at least 300 comments or have been a member of BGN since January 1st, 2022 in order to participate. (NOTE: this is a loose guideline more than a hard rule. Exceptions will be made as I see necessary.)

If you want a pick, don’t wait around! You can only pick one team/selection. If you’re requesting a team with more than one first-round pick (ex: Jets own picks No. 4 and No. 10), please specify the exact pick you want.

The first two selections will be posted to the front page on Monday, April 4. If you have the Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 1) and Detroit Lions (No. 2), be prepared to email me your picks ASAP . Again: my e-mail is brandon.gowton@sbnation.com.

. Again: my e-mail is brandon.gowton@sbnation.com. Everyone’s pick will be due to me at least TWO DAYS before the pick is published on BGN’s front page . The exact schedule for when picks are DUE can be seen in the list at the bottom of this post.

. The exact schedule for when picks are DUE can be seen in the list at the bottom of this post. Two picks will be posted every business day (Monday through Friday, no weekends) until we reach the end of our mock draft, which, conveniently enough, coincides with the beginning of draft week.

Standard fanpost etiquette applies - meaning please make your pick explanations at least 150 words long and give us a good effort. Punctuation is also appreciated.

If you want some examples of how the picks went down in previous years, [click here] and [here] and [here] and [here] and [here] and [here] and [here] and [here] and [here].

The winner of the mock (and the recipient of next year’s Eagles pick) will be determined by a community approval rating poll placed on each article. Don’t forget to vote!

No trades - sorry.

Keep an eye out for the selection post TOMORROW (Friday, April 1 at 2:00 PM ET). Best of luck to everyone! Let’s have fun.

See below for the entire schedule.

1) Jacksonville Jaguars — DUE: April 3 — PUBLISHING: April 4

2) Detroit Lions — DUE: April 3 — PUBLISHING: April 4

3) Houston Texans — DUE: April 3 — PUBLISHING: April 5

4) New York Jets — DUE: April 3 — PUBLISHING: April 5

5) New York Giants — DUE: April 4 — PUBLISHING: April 6

6) Carolina Panthers — DUE: April 4 — PUBLISHING: April 6

7) New York Giants — DUE: April 5 — PUBLISHING: April 7

8) Atlanta Falcons — DUE: April 5 — PUBLISHING: April 7

9) Seattle Seahawks — DUE: April 6 — PUBLISHING: April 8

10) New York Jets — DUE: April 6 — PUBLISHING: April 8

[Weekend break]

11) Washington Football Team — DUE: April 9 — PUBLISHING: April 11

12) Minnesota Vikings — DUE: April 9 — PUBLISHING: April 11

13) Houston Texans — DUE: April 10 — PUBLISHING: April 12

14) Baltimore Ravens — DUE: April 10 — PUBLISHING: April 12

15) Philadelphia Eagles — DUE: April 11 — PUBLISHING: April 13

16) Philadelphia Eagles — DUE: April 11 — PUBLISHING: April 13

17) Los Angeles Chargers — DUE: April 12 — PUBLISHING: April 14

18) New Orleans Saints — DUE: April 12 — PUBLISHING: April 14

19) Philadelphia Eagles — DUE: April 13 — PUBLISHING: April 15

20) Pittsburgh Steelers — DUE: April 13 — PUBLISHING: April 15

[Weekend break]

21) New England Patriots — DUE: April 16 — PUBLISHING: April 18

22) Green Bay Packers — DUE: April 16 — PUBLISHING: April 18

23) Arizona Cardinals — DUE: April 17 — PUBLISHING: April 19

24) Dallas Cowboys — DUE: April 17 — PUBLISHING: April 19

25) Buffalo Bills — DUE: April 18 — PUBLISHING: April 20

26) Tennessee Titans — DUE: April 18 — PUBLISHING: April 20

27) Tampa Bay Buccaneers — DUE: April 19 — PUBLISHING: April 21

28) Green Bay Packers — DUE: April 19 — PUBLISHING: April 21

29) Kansas City Chiefs — DUE: April 20 — PUBLISHING: April 22

30) Kansas City Chiefs — DUE: April 20 — PUBLISHING: April 22

[Weekend break]

31) Cincinnati Bengals — DUE: April 23 — PUBLISHING: April 25

32) Detroit Lions — DUE: April 23 — PUBLISHING: April 25