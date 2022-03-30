Malcolm Jenkins announces NFL retirement after 13 seasons

Former Eagles safety and captain Malcolm Jenkins announced his NFL retirement on Wednesday morning via Instagram after 13 years in the league.

The veteran was instrumental for the Eagles defense, moving around the field and playing multiple positions all while collaborating with Jim Schwartz on the sideline. He was every bit a leader on the field as off of it, and was always willing to help his teammates.

During his time with the Eagles, Jenkins amassed 515 total tackles with 32 for loss, 58 defended passes, 12 forced fumbles and 6 fumble recoveries, 11 interceptions, 4 returned for TDs, and 5.5 sacks. He also didn’t miss a single game in his six years in Philly, all while taking nearly 100 percent of the defensive snaps.

He won his second Super Bowl, was voted to three Pro Bowls, and made huge contributions in the community. From social justice reform advocacy to opening a clothing store, Jenkins and Philadelphia are indelibly linked.

Still, as was the case with Brian Dawkins before him, the Eagles chose not to re-sign him in 2020 and he went back to the team that drafted him years earlier, the New Orleans Saints. He played for two more years and put up 122 total tackles, 4 interceptions, 3.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles. Jenkins also staved off injuries and only missed a game, breaking his league-leading record of games played, when he tested positive for COVID in late-2021.

The Ohio State alum was drafted by the Saints in 2009 and signed with the Eagles in 2014. The rest is history. A really impressive and laudable history.

Malcolm Jenkins retires today as the only player in NFL history to defeat both Tom Brady and Peyton Manning in a Super Bowl



Jenkins & the @Saints defeated Manning & the Colts in Super Bowl XLIV



Jenkins & the @Eagles defeated Brady & the Patriots in Super Bowl LII — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) March 30, 2022

Cheers to Malcolm Jenkins in his well-earned retirement!