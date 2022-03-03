NFL Mock Draft Simulation: Eagles boost their defensive line

Welcome back to the Mock Simulation Series! In this weekly column, I use the awesome draft simulator over at The Draft Network every week to play out different draft scenarios for the Eagles. Philadelphia has plenty of picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, so there are many avenues for roster improvement that we will explore leading up to late April.

Pick 15: David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan

This would be a slam dunk pick and an immediate boost to the defensive line.

Pick 16: Treylon Burks, Wide Receiver, Arkansas

When all is said and done, Treylon Burks might go a lot higher than this. Could be the most talented wide receiver in this class.

Pick 19: Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia

Jordan Davis might be one of the best pure defenders in this class. Lack of production has a lot of people cooled on him, but he is a difference maker in the middle of a defense.

Pick 51: Darrian Kinnard, IOL, Kentucky

The Eagles keep their OL factory going with Darrian Kinnad stepping in at right guard for them. The nasty, physical SEC lineman would keep the Eagles offensive line among the best in the league.

Pick 83: Marcus Jones, CB, Houston

The only thing keeping Marcus Jones out of the first two rounds is size. He is an athletic, ball-hawking cornerback that dominated the Big 12. Not only is he a great defender, he is the best return specialist in this draft. The Eagles could use a playmaker like Jones on their defense and their special teams.

Pick 122: Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State

The hunt for a linebacker to lead the Eagles defense continues. Brandon Smith is a very solid prospect that is being forgotten in a loaded linebacker class. The PSU product would be a day one starter in Philly.

Pick 153: Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati

The reloading process on the Eagles defense means drafting for every level of the unit. Bryan Cook has a ton of upside at safety and could develop into a high quality starter.

Pick 161: Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU

Late-round power back should be a constant consideration for the Eagles front office. Finding a reliable Jordan Howard replacement should be a priory for the team and Tyler Allgeier makes a ton of sense given his blend of size, strength and a tough running style. Despite being a late round pick, he could be an immediate factor in the Eagles running back rotation.

Pick 165: Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

Justyn Ross will be my favorite late round pick option until the rest of the NFL wakes up to how high his ceiling is. It is definitely a risk given Ross’ injury history, but a smart bet this late in the draft.

Pick 192: Isaac Taylor-Stuart, CB, USC

With the Eagles needing competition at cornerback, Isaac Taylor-Stuart could be another great young addition to the team. Taylor-Stuart’s size and athletic ability are both within the NFL ideals for a perimeter defender. Taylor-Stuart could get coached up to be a solid contributor down the line.

Pick 204: Verone McKinnley III, S, Oregon

Verone McKinnley III was a playmaker in the Oregon secondary last year and could continue that trend in the NFL. His slip this far in the draft would be a big surprise, but the Eagles would beneift given how much help they need at the second level of their defense.

