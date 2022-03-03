Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Clarity on Watson’s legal situation, where he’s at with the league, and bigger quarterback picture across the NFL for 2022 should help Caserio get there. As for who he lands with, the Broncos and Eagles are two teams that I believe would make strong bids, depending on how a few other things play out (the availability of Rodgers and Russell Wilson, etc.). I’d think the Panthers will try to reenter the picture too, and it’s hard to rule out a dark horse or two (Cleveland? Tampa?) for getting involved. We should know more soon enough.

“I wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t listen,” [Seahawks GM John] Schneider told reporters on Wednesday at the NFL combine. Whether his comments were meant to be transparent, or part of the typical dance that is played publicly in negotiations, the Wilson chatter is unlikely to subside over the next few weeks. But the more probable quarterback on the move — Watson — is still in a state of flux until the 22 allegations of sexual misconduct made against the Texans quarterback are resolved. That doesn’t mean the Eagles haven’t prepared for the possibility. They have done their due diligence since last offseason and continue to actively monitor Watson’s situation, two NFL sources said.

A Deshaun Watson deal might not be too far off. Multiple teams are willing to trade for the embattled quarterback before his civil suits are settled, according to a source who spoke with PFT. [...] The Eagles could also get involved in the coming weeks. Philly GM Howie Roseman — who is never bashful about swinging a big trade — has done extensive homework on Watson. He’s also armed with plenty of trade chips, including three first-round picks in this year’s draft.

Inevitably, the Texans will be forced to do one of two things. They will either reduce their trade demands to a more palatable level for other franchises or they will have to cut Deshaun Watson. Even if all of Watson’s legal issues are resolved today (and they won’t be), the Texans aren’t able to officially trade him until the league year begins on March 16th. That gives them 43 days to strike a deal between the start of the league year and the first day of the NFL Draft. If the Texans cut Watson, they will have $51.2 million on the books for 2022, and $10.8 million for 2023 (his signing bonus is prorated over his contract). They wouldn’t see any cap savings until 2023. However, they will be free of the daily grind of his legal situation. They’d gain significant cap flexibility in the future. Yes, the Texans will lose out on the greatest potential draft haul in franchise history, but that may be the price to pay to rid themselves of this debacle. 43 days before the draft. 31 potential trade partners. 22 civil cases. Millions in newfound cap space if Houston trades Deshaun Watson. Several depositions to be conducted. Three first round picks and two second round picks. One truth. Those are the numbers. These are the conditions. What will happen is utterly unknown, but a scenario where the Texans simply walk away from Deshaun Watson is not beyond comprehension.

I would be shocked with a capital ‘S’ (so, I guess I should’ve just typed “Shocked”) if the Eagles do not leave the first round with an edge rusher. The Eagles value the position, it’s a big need for them, and there should be a desirable prospect available to them. Last week, we downplayed the idea that Travon Walker would be a great fit for the Birds. Kiper has the Eagles passing on Walker to take Ojabo instead. The latter prospect is more intriguing from a tools and production standpoint. Obajo has displayed freakish athleticism and is coming off an 11-sack season. Ojabo’s relative inexperience — he played just 620 snaps (20 games) in college — could signal he’ll need some time to develop in the NFL. But the upside is tantalizing. Look at what one NFC scout told Zierlein: “I’m not saying he’s going to be a better overall player, but I think Ojabo will be a more productive rusher than (Michigan teammate and potential No. 1 overall pick) Aidan Hutchinson.”

Brandon Lee Gowton and RJ Ochoa get together to discuss the latest buzz surrounding the NFC East. Cowboys are much better with Amari Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence then without, Russell Wilson made it clear that he is not going to Washington, if Saquon is not a Giant next year he is a what? and the time to get Russell Wilson is now.

It will be a successful offseason if: The Eagles bolster their pass rush and secondary. They finished second-to-last in sacks (29) last season. Given that Barnett is a free agent and 33-year-old Brandon Graham is coming off an Achilles rupture, they need to invest in the defensive end position. Same goes for the defensive backfield, especially considering three starters from last year’s unit are pending free agents. — Tim McManus

Receiver Amari Cooper: Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones made it clear Monday that Cooper’s future in Dallas is up for grabs. Cooper is due $20 million in fully guaranteed money on the fifth day of the new league year. Rapoport suggested on NFL Now that Cooper is likely to be asked to take a pay cut or be released outright. Rapoport believed that bringing Cooper back at his current salary is not something the Cowboys are considering, which makes it sound like a divorce is imminent. Cooper’s production didn’t match his salary in 2021, but he should still call the Cowboys’ bluff and not accept any pay cut. The NFL is a strange place, because cutting Cooper would be doing him a favor. He’d be a top-15 free agent if available and would get more guaranteed money if released, which makes me wonder if he will wind up having a trade market in the coming weeks. It’s happened before!

There are plenty of positions the Dallas Cowboys will need to address in free agency. One that will likely be near the top of their list is the safety spot. Currently, Dallas’ top three safeties from last season, Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker, and Damontae Kazee, are all set to become free agents. If the Cowboys aren’t able, or interested, in retaining their own safeties, they could look towards the free agent market for a potential upgrade. One name that is talked about is former Kansas City Chiefs safety, Tyrann Mathieu.

Brandon Brown’s role. The Giants hired Brandon Brown away from the Philadelphia Eagles to be Schoen’s assistant general manager. Schoen said Brown would be involved in all phases of the team’s operation and that “Brandon Beane prepared me for this job, and I would like to do the same thing for Brandon Brown.” “Brandon [Beane] used to say hey if I get hit by a car tomorrow you’ve gotta be able to take over. Brandon Brown’s going to be in the same boat. If I get hit by a bus crossing the street Brandon Brown’s gotta be able to take over. He’s going to be part of the negotiations. Pro department, college department, anything we do across the whole operation.” Why was Brown, 33, the right fit to be Schoen’s No. 2? “He’s got a tremendous relationship around the league. I interviewed him in 2014 in Miami for a scouting assistant job. I’ve followed him for a long time. Very smart, one of my dear friends worked with him, Max Gruder (assistant director of pro scouting/Philly). Spoke very highly of him, and then the fact that he’s done pro and college and I’ve observed him on the road in film rooms, I’ve seen him at games and he’s got an impeccable reputation around the league,” Schoen said. “He’s done a phenomenal job for me since he’s been here and been a really good resource for me.”

Last offseason, I had a look at how often the top QB prospects turn out to be the best QBs in their draft classes. It is a good reminder of just how difficult it is to predict ahead of time which QBs in any draft class will make it in the NFL and which ones won’t. For example, Blaine Gabbert (2nd QB selected, 2011), RG3 (2nd QB selected, 2012), Jared Goff (1st overall pick 2016), Mitch Trubisky (1st QB selected, 2017), and Sam Darnold (2nd QB selected, 2018) were all considered can’t-miss prospects. At the other end of the spectrum no analysts, or even NFL teams for that matter, thought that Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins or Dak Prescott were worthy of their second-round picks, and most pundits had late first round to second-round grades on Patrick Mahomes.

Like Colts incumbent starter Carson Wentz, Trubisky is a dual-threat quarterback who can make plays with both his arm and legs—and would allow Indy head coach Frank Reich to continue to run his ideal offense featuring RPOs and play-action at the quarterback spot. That being said, he seems eerily similar to Wentz, so there’s a question of whether this would even be a real upgrade—especially since Wentz is already under contract for 2022 (although, apparently for not much longer reading the tea leaves). Don’t get me wrong, I think Trubisky makes a lot of sense, much like Las Vegas Raiders’ free agent Marcus Mariota, as a top backup quarterback option who could push a team’s starting quarterback that could use the extra motivation and heated competition, as well as insurance (although we’ve already seen how Wentz fared in Philly when Jalen Hurts was drafted in 2020, so that potential ship may have sailed as a contingency plan).

If you’re a fan of a terrible NFL team you don’t need me to tell you it’s harmful to your health. You know the stress, the anger, the frustration at watching a team lose time, and time, and time again. It’s nonsensical to invest that much time and energy into something that hurts you, but we do it anyway. We know loving a terrible teams is bad for our health, but we haven’t really been able to put it into terms we understand — now we know exactly how much damage has been done. A 2013 study titled From fan to fat? Vicarious losing increases unhealthy eating, but self-affirmation is an effective remedy found that losing games is a huge influence on the eating habits on fans. Fans of a losing team consume 10 percent more calories on Sunday than the average American, while fans of winning teams ate 5 percent less calories on game day than the average.

Welcome back to another edition of NFL University! Stephen Serda and Justis Mosqueda get into the news from this week’s NFL Combine. Bruce Arians won’t be doing Tom Brady any favors if he wants to play somewhere else, the Colts don’t sound like they want Wentz back, and the Niners might not be able to trade Jimmy G after his shoulder surgery. We finish things up with a conversation about the importance of the NFL Combine and how the evaluation process really works. Justis has also been grinding the tape on the top wide receivers in this year’s draft class.

