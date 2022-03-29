Kelly green is back! Eagles will wear new alternate jerseys starting in 2023

FINALLY.

After years of Jeffrey Lurie talking about the Philadelphia Eagles’ interest in bringing Kelly Green back for the team’s alternate uniforms, it’s actually going to happen.

Lurie announced as much during his press conference at the NFL owners meetings on Tuesday afternoon.

This development isn’t a total shock; it was expected to be announced at some point after the NFL approved a helmet rule change last summer.

Still, it’s great to hear the confirmation.

Of course, the waiting isn’t exactly over just yet. Citing the need for Nike to create a kelly green color for the Eagles, Lurie said the alternates won’t be ready until the 2023 season.

In the meantime, however, the Eagles will be introducing a new black helmet to match their all-black uniforms for 2022. That’ll be cool to see.

But, barring another rule change, the black helmet will be going away in 2023. Lurie said he hopes to convince the league to allow three different helmets but it remains to be seen if that goes through. It already took way too long for the NFL to go back to two helmets.

Kelly Green is hardly unanimously loved by the fan base. But it’s more popular than not and it shouldn’t be difficult to understand why. The vibrant color is just a fun look and it obviously has a nostalgic vibe as the team’s former primary look.

Get excited!