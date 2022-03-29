Genard Avery isn’t returning to the Eagles

Genard Avery will not be returning to Philadelphia in 2022. The free agent defender is joining the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a report from Adam Caplan.

Avery previously drew interest from the Atlanta Falcons, where he visited last week. Here’s what we wrote at the time:

Avery was never viewed as especially likely to re-sign with Philly. It’s hardly like he was a standout as the Eagles’ SAM linebacker last season. Avery had one of the worst missed tackle rates among players at his position, according to Pro Football Focus. Avery also became more expendable with the Eagles signing Haason Reddick, who figures to take some SAM linebacker snaps. Philly still has 2021 draft pick Patrick Johnson on the roster as well. The Eagles originally acquired Avery during the 2019 season by making a questionable decision to trade a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft for him. He failed to see the field much as a 4-3 defensive end before converting to his off-ball linebacker role last year.

Avery’s return was made even less likely with the Eagles retaining Derek Barnett, another pass rusher.

We’ll see if anything becomes of him in Pittsburgh. His ceiling seems to be capped as a role player.

For those wondering about the Eagles’ compensatory pick formula, no terms have been announced for Avery’s deal. It’s likely a minimum(ish) contract that won’t qualify. The Eagles aren’t in a spot where it looks like they’ll get comp picks for the 2023 NFL Draft, as indicated by Over The Cap.

List of Eagles 2022 free agents

STAYING

DE Derek Barnett — Re-signed 1-year contract with Eagles

RB Boston Scott — Re-signed 1-year contract with Eagles

S Anthony Harris — Re-signed 1-year contract with Eagles

WR Greg Ward — Re-signed 1-year contract with Eagles

DB Andre Chachere — Re-signed 1-year contract with Eagles

GOING

LB Genard Avery - Signed 1-year contract with Steelers

LB Alex Singleton — Signed 1-year contract with Broncos

DT Hassan Ridgeway — Signed 1-year contract with 49ers

UNSIGNED

OG Nate Herbig — Received lowest RFA tender

CB Steve Nelson

S Rodney McLeod

DE Ryan Kerrigan

RB Jordan Howard

TE Jason Croom