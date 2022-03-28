NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Devin Lloyd is the most popular Eagles pick

The 2022 NFL Draft is merely 31 days away! Let’s pass the time together until then by looking at who mock drafts have the Philadelphia Eagles selecting with their three first-round picks in the aftermath of NFL free agency happenings.

PICK 15 (VIA MIAMI)

Davis falling into the teens feels less and less likely with every week, but he is a special prospect that would be a building block for the Eagles defense going forward. The Eagles are showing interest in him.

They brought Fletcher Cox back on a one-year deal, but they need help for the future. This kid is a big, power player who will be great early against the run.

Two Georgia Bulldogs back-to-back! Well, I suppose that is less surprising than two Bearcats. Jordan Davis, after blowing up the NFL combine in rare fashion, has finally solidified his status as a top-20 pick. At 6-foot-4 and 341 pounds, Davis is a mountain of a man who can command gaps with ease, yet he comes with the movement skills of an explosive 3-technique. If that’s not enough, Davis showed great awareness and technique against the run, allowing him to dismantle run schemes in any number of ways. Davis needs to do more as a pass-rusher to become a complete player, but his run defense alone changes the math for what a defense can do with him on the field.

The Eagles haven’t been super active in free agency, though they did add impact edge rusher Haason Reddick and bring back defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. I don’t think any of their needs have changed since my last mock draft. I’m looking at wide receiver, cornerback, safety, off-ball linebacker and defensive end — yes, they still need one — to fill out their three first-round picks. That leads me to Johnson, a one-year starter who transferred from Georgia to FSU and had a stellar 2021 season. He was excellent at the Senior Bowl and has moved from a possible top-50 pick to likely landing in the top 20. NFL teams always want pass-rushers, and he could help immediately.

Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State — Pro Football Focus (Austin Gayle)

Johnson’s rise up draft boards has been significant — at least from the media’s perspective — following standout performances at the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine. He was highlighted as one of the top performers through the first two days of practice in Mobile and tested out at the 90th percentile or better in the 40-yard dash (4.58s), 10-yard split (1.55s) and broad jump (125”) at the combine. Even though Philadelphia will have Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett and Josh Sweat all returning in 2022, Johnson should be viewed as an upgrade over Barnett and Sweat (if not all three players). Graham turns 34 years old in April and is coming off a torn Achilles, while Sweat and Barnett both failed to crack the top 25 in terms of PFF pass-rushing grade in 2021.

Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State — CBS Sports (Josh Edwards)

Philadelphia added Haason Reddick but those are two different roles and Johnson should end up on one end of the line opposite Josh Sweat. Johnson lacks high end athletic traits but is a sound player that should hold that role for quite some time.

McDuffie is the perfect fit in the Eagles’ zone-heavy defense.

After the signing of Haason Reddick, the Eagles addressed their pass rush but still need to address their secondary. McDuffie is a versatile corner that can start opposite Darius Slay or also move inside on nickel if need be.

This is the first of three first-round picks for Howie Roseman. Philadelphia has a need at corner opposite Pro Bowler Darius Slay and they’ll look to address that need here with the addition of Trent McDuffie. McDuffie may lack length but he more than makes up for it with his quickness, fluidity, instincts, and toughness. McDuffie is about as clean of a player you’ll find in this class and I have no doubt he will be a successful pro.

Yet another year in which the Eagles need to upgrade their cornerback position, and it’s a great year to do just that. Derek Stingley seemed destined to be the top pick after his freshman year, but he struggled to live up to the hype the last two years. Stingley is still an extremely talented defender who will make this secondary much better.

Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU — The Athletic (Nick Baumgardner)

Talent-wise, this would feel like a steal. Stingley was outstanding his freshman year, namely in man coverage, in helping LSU win a national title. Then, like a lot of things around Ed Orgeron’s program, momentum stopped. Stingley’s a great talent, though, and that’s hard to ignore for a team that needs cornerback help.

Wyatt put on a show in Indianapolis. He’d add some youth and explosiveness to the Eagles’ interior defensive line.

Although Philadelphia will give Jalen Reagor one more season to prove he’s worthy of a roster spot, they can use one of their RD1 picks to find a better compliment to last year’s first rounder, DeVonta Smith. The Eagles were interested in trading for Calvin Ridley before he was suspended. Zach Pascal is a solid free agent acquisition, but Chris Olave would join Smith as a week-1 starter.

The Eagles have used first-rounders on wide receivers the last two years, but they still lack depth at the position. At 6-foot-5, London was a high-point-catch machine before his ‘21 season ended prematurely with an ankle injury. He has all the tools to be WR1.

Pickett had an outstanding senior season during which he threw for 42 TDs vs. 7 INTs and a 67.2 completion percentage. He has very good pocket presence, mechanics, and when you watch him play you can pretty clearly see his competitiveness and toughness. His ability to escape the pocket, extend the play, and throw on the run gives me some Tony Romo vibes. [...] The one big knock on Pickett is something he can’t control — his Burger King hands, which measured in at 8.5 inches at the Combine. Some teams will care about that more than others. There are some Eagles fans who would like the quarterback discussion to go away, but let’s not fool ourselves. The Eagles had interest in trading for Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson this offseason. They can say they love Jalen Hurts until they’re blue in the face, and maybe then do, but they were looking to upgrade on him in the trade market and still could be in the draft. The Eagles have shown interest in Pickett, as Howie Roseman traveled to Pitt to watch him play in person in November. They took him out to dinner after his pro day.

The Eagles got this pick from Miami after swapping first-round picks last year. Don’t be fooled by the White signing. Lloyd is the linebacker/safety/pass rusher who can do everything and never have to come off the field, something defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon covets. Plus, as a draftee, Lloyd will be cheaper than spending for a free agent. Look for the Eagles to draft a true linebacker in the first round for the first time since 1979.

Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Florida — CBS Sports (Tom Fornelli)

Booth is an all-around talent who isn’t exceptional at anything but is solid at a minimum in every area except as a tackler. Even in a limited time as a starter at Clemson, he’s shown the ability to be used in different schemes, which will make him attractive to plenty of teams.

PICK 16 (VIA INDIANAPOLIS)

Olave can play early and often for a Philadelphia team that has to get more out of its passing game with quarterback Jalen Hurts. Olave is a speedster (4.39 40-yard dash at the combine) who had 13 touchdowns last season. This would be the Eagles’ third straight draft taking a wideout in Round 1, but it should be a priority if they want to get back to the playoffs.

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State — Delaware Online (Martin Frank)

The Eagles got this pick from the Colts in the Carson Wentz trade. During the offseason, the Eagles reportedly were close to trading for Calvin Ridley, and went after JuJu Smith-Schuster, among other high-profile free agents. Instead, they added a low-budget slot receiver in Pascal. So their upgrade will have to come in the draft, and this is a good one for wide receivers. Olave had 936 yards receiving in 12 games on a loaded Buckeyes offense that also includes first-round wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State — CBS Sports (Pete Prisco)

It looks like Jalen Reagor is a miss. So it’s time to get another receiver with this second of their picks in the first round. Olave could end up as the best in this class.

I know the Eagles typically avoid taking linebackers in the first round, but Lloyd would be too good to pass up at this point in the draft.

Investing in linebacker is not typically Howie Roseman’s M.O., but after a certain point, something has to be done. Devin Lloyd is a rangy, explosive linebacker with a knack for making plays in space and being a nuisance in coverage. Lloyd also comes with a bit of flexibility to play on the edge thanks to his length. He needs to get stronger and play downhill with more violence, but his athletic tools and coverage potential are as exciting as anyone’s. The Eagles could use someone with Lloyd’s playmaking sense at the second level.

Lloyd is the missile the Eagles need at the second level of the defense.

Wyatt cleared the 80th percentile in the 10-yard split (1.66s), 40-yard dash (4.77s) and broad jump (111”) at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. He also earned a career-high 89.8 PFF grade and ranked in the 95th percentile for PFF pass-rushing grade on true pass sets. He and Johnson should dramatically improve the Eagles’ ability to get after the passer and set them up for long-term success as Graham and Fletcher Cox get older.

Philadelphia believes in building through the line of scrimmage. The hope is that Jermaine Johnson and Wyatt are the next Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox. The Eagles are not done with their first round makeover, however.

The team released Fletcher Cox just to bring him back at a more team-friendly cap number. That being said, Cox is on the downside of his career and finding a replacement in the draft makes some sense. Devonte Wyatt is an explosive and athletic interior rusher who can contribute as a part of a rotation early in his career before he steps in as a full-time starter down the road.

Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State — Blogging The Boys (David Howman)

The Eagles also need to upgrade their pass rush with Brandon Graham missing all of last year with an Achilles tear and entering the final year of his contract. Signing Haason Reddick in free agency was a shrewd move, but Philadelphia likely isn’t done. Jermaine Johnson is a highly athletic difference maker on the edge who can quickly grow into a prominent role in this defense as they prepare to move on from their older players.

Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State — DraftTek

The Eagles signed Haasan Reddick, which lessens the need at edge defender - but doesn’t eliminate it, with Brandon Graham getting up there in age. The team still has needs at safety (and at CB see pick #19), but it would be quite a reach for any player not named Kyle Hamilton. A starter-quality safety can be had in RD2, the same cannot be said for an impact edge rusher.

The Eagles have paid Haason Reddick and brought back Derek Barnett to beef up their depth on the edges of their defense. Even with those financial commitments, the Eagles could still stand to upgrade the starting edge positions. Reddick figures to be a hybrid defender and Barnett is best used in limited snaps. George Karlaftis could be the pure edge to pair with Josh Sweat and give the Eagles athletic bookends to their defensive line.

The Eagles need general help defensively in the box, particularly against the run. Karlaftis was all power when he got underneath an offensive lineman from the moment he arrived at Purdue. He’s an edge piece, but also a move piece the Eagles could use in a few different spots up front. Not ideal length, but he makes up for it with power and the ability to move around.

Davis is a mammoth human being at 6’6, 341, and you can see on the field that he’s amazingly quick for his size. At the NFL Combine, Davis had a jaw dropping performance for a man his size. It’s crazy that a 6’6, 341-pound man is even capable of running 4.78 40, but that’s what Davis did. I wouldn’t normally advocate for a run stuffing DT in the first round, but if you have a chance to add a player with extremely unique size and athleticism measurables, he’s a player who can perhaps develop as a pass rusher. But even if Davis never becomes a guy who puts up big sacks numbers, he can still be very effective. He is a player that centers will not be able to single block, so he’ll at least provide one-on-one matchups across the board against the pass when he’s doubled. Against the run, if you plop this dude down in the middle of the line, thus allowing Jonathan Gannon to commit fewer resources toward stopping the run, he would make a lot of sense in the Eagles’ defense. The Eagles already have a strong defensive tackle rotation in Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, and Milton Williams, but it’s a position they place a high priority on, and Cox’s time with the team could soon be coming to an end.

Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State — CBS Sports (Tom Fornelli)

It wouldn’t be the first round without the Eagles taking a receiver, right? Garrett Wilson is one of my favorite receivers in this class. His catch radius, body control, and shiftiness will make him a nightmare to cover. He’s just as dangerous after the catch too.

With three picks in the first round, the Eagles can afford to take a swing on arguably the wide receiver with the highest ceiling in this class. Williams was considered the top wide receiver until an unfortunate injury in the National Championship game that may cost him some time next season, which is the only reason why he is still available here.

This continues to be a popular pairing in our weekly mocks, partly because the Eagles could use Dean in the middle of their D (even if, historically, they don’t draft off-ball linebackers in Round 1), and in part because Dean was so dominant during the ‘21 season. And while he played on the best defense in the country, don’t be fooled — he didn’t ride on the coattails of a dominant Georgia defensive line, Dean was a huge reason for their success. There are questions about his size and how that translates to the NFL but his tape tells a different story.

PICK 19

Here’s a spot to fill Philadelphia’s void at off-ball linebacker. Lloyd was one of the best all-around defenders in college football last season, racking up 111 total tackles, eight sacks, 20 tackles for loss, four interceptions and a forced fumble. He has some juice as a blitzer and can cover tight ends and running backs in the passing game. Lloyd’s 4.66 40-yard dash at the combine means he doesn’t have the straight-line speed of former top-five pick Devin White (a linebacker I’ve compared him to), but I don’t think he should drop past the Eagles. That’s three early starters for the Eagles here, with Lloyd, Chris Olave and Jermaine Johnson II.

Lloyd was a heat-seeking missile and an every-down impact player for the Utes. He earned a 91.1 PFF grade as one of college football’s top defenders in 2021. He steps in as an immediate difference-maker for an Eagles defense without any high-end talent at off-ball linebacker.

The Eagles add to the front seven with the addition of Lloyd. It is a unit with talent and depth following off-season additions of Haason Reddick, Devonte Wyatt and Jermaine Johnson. More importantly than the upcoming season, Philadelphia now has the future addressed.

As mentioned earlier with the 15th pick, the Eagles added Haasan Reddick to improve their pass rush but still could use an off-ball linebacker. Lloyd and Nakobe Dean have separated themselves as the top two of the class so the Eagles should be able to take whichever one they prefer here.

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State — PhillyVoice (Jimmy Kempski)

Like DeVonta Smith, Olave has a slight build, he is an excellent route runner, and he makes difficult catches look easy, though he does not possess Smith’s contested catch traits. He is more of a deep threat than Smith, however, as he has good speed and ball-tracking ability. He won’t remind anyone of Deebo Samuel or A.J. Brown in the run after catch department. Olave was productive in 2020, catching 50 passes for 729 yards and 7 TDs in just 6 games. That averages out to 7-104-1 per game. In 2021, he had 65 catches for 936 yards and 13 TDs in 11 games. The Eagles could use a big receiver opposite Smith, but their interest in trading for 6’1, 190-pound Calvin Ridley shows a willingness to just add good receivers instead of fixating on a certain type of receiver. And really, I don’t see the harm in having two skinny guys who create a ton of separation and make life easier for their quarterback.

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State — Football Outsiders (Derrik Klassen)

There is some skill set overlap between Chris Olave and DeVonta Smith, but not enough to push the Eagles away from taking a legit first-round receiver. Olave is a clean and efficient route-runner who thrives in the 10- to 20-yard range, whether that be on deep crossers, digs, out routes, etc. He also clocked a 4.39s 40-yard dash at the combine to match all the tape of him winning as an elite deep threat at Ohio State. While his blocking and play strength can underwhelm, Olave checks every other box to be a reliable receiver in the NFL.

This would make it three straight years taking a receiver in the first round but with three first-round picks the Eagles can afford to do it. Unlike Jalen Reagor and DeVonta Smith, Treylon Burks comes with a massive frame and impressive catch radius, making him a viable deep threat and red zone target. Such a presence can only help Jalen Hurts’ continued progression.

The Treylon Burks disrespect must come to an end. Sure, he didn’t test as well as some of us had thought he would at the combine but that shouldn’t affect his grade too much. When you turn on the tape you consistently see Burks separating against top corner talent in the SEC and was a man amongst boys in Arkansas’ biggest games. He may be a raw route-runner but he offers outstanding size and catch radius to go with very good ball skills and body control to make contested catches. Burks’ skill set would fit in very well playing next to a precision route-runner like DeVonta Smith.

Hell of a three-pick run for Philly as the Eagles snag the 6-foot-3, 219-pound London to work with Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith and Jalen Reagor. The Eagles could also look to really load up the defense here with someone like Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd.

Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia — DraftTek

The Eagles select the best interior defensive lineman not named Jordan Davis at #19. Wyatt improved every year at Georgia, a characteristic that GMs like to see. He turned heads at the Combine with a 4.77 40-time at 304 lbs., uncommon athleticism for a big man.

Fans would no doubt revolt if the Eagles took Ojabo here. But it makes sense, especially if they trade back towards the end of the first round. That’s because Ojabo recently tore his Achilles during his Pro Day workout, much like Sidney Jones did in 2017 when the Eagles picked him in the second round. But Ojabo, who had 11 sacks last season, might not last very long in the second round. Also, the Eagles can let Ojabo recover slowly after adding Reddick, bringing back Barnett to go with Brandon Graham, who’s 34 and coming off a torn Achilles, and Josh Sweat. With three first-round picks, the Eagles can afford to wait a season.

Karlaftis is ready to go on the edge in Philadelphia’s defense. Fun pairing with Haason Reddick.

Mafe followed a dominant Senior Bowl performance with an outstanding combine workout. The Eagles would be stacked with talent along the defensive front.

I’ve had Dean to the Eagles in nearly every mock so far. I know they don’t typically use early draft capital on linebackers, but this is their third pick of the round, and he makes too much sense for them. He’s an All-Pro waiting to happen.

The Eagles get a big, physical, and athletic presence on the perimeter of their secondary to pair with Darius Slay. Elam has great upside and would finally give the Eagles a long term answer at outside cornerback.

Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Florida — CBS Sports (Pete Prisco)

They have to get better at corner, which is why this makes sense with one of their three first-round picks.

Hill is part of a Wolverines defense that could end up seeing three players go in Round 1 next spring. He’s underrated nationally, but watch him play and it becomes clear pretty quickly that he’s in the running for one of the best defensive backs in this class. He’s listed as a safety but he can line up anywhere.

SUMMARY

PICK 15

DE Jermaine Johnson II - 3

DT Jordan Davis - 3

CB Trent McDuffie - 3

CB Derek Stingley Jr. - 2

DT Devonte Wyatt - 1

WR Chris Olave - 1

WR Drake London - 1

QB Kenny Pickett - 1

LB Devin Lloyd - 1

CB Andrew Booth Jr. - 1

PICK 16

WR Chris Olave - 3

LB Devin Lloyd - 3

DT Devonte Wyatt - 3

DE Jermaine Johnson II - 2

DE George Karlaftis - 2

DT Jordan Davis - 1

WR Garrett Wilson - 1

WR Jameson Williams - 1

LB Nakobe Dean - 1

PICK 19

LB Devin Lloyd - 4

WR Chris Olave - 2

WR Treylon Burks - 2

WR Drake London - 1

DT Devonte Wyatt - 1

DE David Ojabo - 1

DE George Karlaftis - 1

DE Boye Mafe - 1

LB Nakobe Dean - 1

CB Andrew Booth Jr. - 1

CB Kaiir Elam - 1

S Daxton Hill - 1

OVERALL

LB Devin Lloyd - 8

WR Chris Olave - 6

DE Jermaine Johnson II - 5

DT Devonte Wyatt - 5

DT Jordan Davis - 4

DE George Karlaftis - 3

CB Trent McDuffie - 3

CB Derek Stingley Jr. - 2

CB Andrew Booth Jr. - 2

LB Nakobe Dean - 2

WR Drake London - 2

WR Treylon Burks - 2

WR Garrett Wilson - 1

WR Jameson Williams - 1

DE David Ojabo - 1

DE Boye Mafe - 1

CB Kaiir Elam - 1

S Daxton Hill - 1

QB Kenny Pickett - 1

WR - 12

DE - 10

LB - 10

DT - 9

CB - 9

S - 1

QB - 1

Offense - 13

Defense - 39

THOUGHTS