New Overtime Rule Proposal Has Its Moment; Tyreek Hill Trade Shows How The NFL Is Changing - FMIA

For now, this is how I see teams and the quarterback market in the first round: [...] Baltimore (14). No, the Ravens aren’t taking one. But GM Eric DeCosta never met a deal he didn’t like. Big question: If Steeler GM Kevin Colbert calls, looking for a tradeup for Malik Willis, would the Ravens do a deal? Philadelphia (15, 16 or 19). Ditto Baltimore. Ditto trade-happy Howie Roseman.

Jeffrey Lurie, Summer of Soul win Oscar for Best Documentary - PE.com

A celebration is in order for Jeffrey Lurie and his Play/Action Pictures as Summer of Soul won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature on Sunday night. Lurie served as the executive producer for the untold story of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, featuring never-before-seen performances from Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & The Family Stone, and several others. In his directorial debut, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson helped unearth unreleased footage that sat in a basement for over 50 years. This marks the third Academy Award for Lurie as an executive producer, previously taking home the industry’s highest honor for Inside Job (Best Documentary Feature in 2010) and Inocente (Best Short Documentary in 2013).

Trevon Diggs is trying to will his brother Stefon Diggs to the Dallas Cowboys - Blogging The Boys

Of course these are two NFL players who are very aware of the power of social media and perhaps could be joining forces in the name of helping Stefon earn a new deal from his current team, one that would put him closer financially to the terms that Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill just signed for. There is always a larger game at hand being played and we have seen the Cowboys brand used as leverage of sorts many times before. Speculate if you must. But you know how these things usually go.

Ed’s mock draft 4.0: Wheeling, dealing and loading up for the future - Big Blue View

In one of the oft-talked about scenarios leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons move up from No. 8 to No. 5. Here, I secure the 2023 first-round pick Giants GM Joe Schoen is said to be looking for. Thus, I stay in the top 10 and add a second 2023 first-round pick in exchange for moving down three spots.

New York Giants co-owner John Mara says he’s ‘not settling’ Brian Flores’ lawsuit, calls allegations of ‘sham’ interview ‘false’ - ESPN

New York Giants co-owner John Mara again strongly denied allegations brought on by a lawsuit from Brian Flores that accused his organization of a “sham” interview during its head coach search and insisted the team would not be settling out of court. Additionally, Mara said the organization had no contact with New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, whom Flores alleged in the lawsuit texted him he would not be getting the job before he was even interviewed. Flores claimed in the suit that the Giants had made their decision to hire Brian Daboll, a white candidate, before he received his chance in front of the team’s brass. Flores is Black. Mara on Sunday insisted that Flores’ allegations are “false.” The owner said he won’t back down and is confident the Giants went through a thorough and fair process.

Matt Corral and the Masters of the RPO - Football Outsiders

So what are Corral’s starting-caliber NFL quarterback attributes? A quick release? Great short accuracy? Mobility? Fine. Now: are those truly elite qualities for Corral, or are they simply all we have to talk about? Competitiveness? OK, boomer. If the best argument for someone being a starting-caliber prospect is that someone else put him on the list of starting-caliber prospects, then we have surrendered to groupthink. Which is another thing the professionals who run NFL teams do all the time. The statistical breakdowns of all the 2021 draft quarterback prospects’ rushing and RPO data bring us right back to where we started. Willis is gifted but unready. Pickett and Ridder are experienced and do some things well but lack va-va-voom factor. Howell is this class’ designated option guy, Strong the flypaper for Mike Mayock types. And Corral? He’s a Lynch- or Gabbert-style system quarterback, just in a different system. His RPO breakdowns are warning us that he will max out as a feisty NFL backup.

Why Jimmy Garoppolo and Baker Mayfield are stranded during the NFL’s QB carousel - SB Nation

The NFL quarterback carousel is slowing to a stop, and there’s two horses nobody seems to want. Jimmy Garoppolo now seems destined to be relegated to the bench or released with the 49ers committing to Trey Lance, while Baker Mayfield has gone from Cleveland darling to throwaway in a matter of two short years. This isn’t just a case of needing to wait and see where they’ll land. Rather, it’s looking more and more like neither quarterback will have a place to start in 2022. It’s pretty wild considering Garopollo led the 49ers to the NFC Championship, and Mayfield took the Browns to the playoffs in 2020. Their collective fate underscores a primary problem with quarterbacks in 2022: Teams either want to be really good, or really bad — and there’s not much room in the middle.

NFL Daily Kickoff, Monday - OT rules may not change + Giants deny shopping Saquon - The SB Nation NFL Show

In today’s episode, the owners may not change OT rules after all, the Giants say they aren’t trying to dump Saquon Barkley, and the Browns want to dump Baker Mayfield this week.

