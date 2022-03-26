Eagles News: Philadelphia interested in Stephon Gilmore?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Eagles have ‘called’ about former All-Pro cornerback - NBCSP

Veteran Stephon Gilmore, the five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro who spent last season in Carolina after long stints in New England and Buffalo, is still a free agent. According to his wife’s Twitter account, he’s received a call from the Eagles about potentially heading to Philly to team up with Slay in the secondary. [...] The Eagles still don’t have much in the way of an answer at safety - Anthony Harris is back after a totally whatever 2021 season - so the secondary still needs work, and I’m not sure that investing money and years into Gilmore, who turns 32 in mid-September, is the right answer when the Eagles should be looking to the future instead of grasping at win-now veterans. There are probably cheaper, younger options out there - plus I’d imagine someone like Clemson’s Andrew Booth Jr. could be available around the Eagles’ picks next month, and I would much prefer playing a rookie corner over a veteran one when the team isn’t expected to really contend.

NFL Mock Draft Simulation: Eagles improve their defense (and add a punter!) - BGN

Pick 15: Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia. Davis falling into the teens feels less and less likely with every week, but he is a special prospect that would be a building block for the Eagles defense going forward. The Eagles are showing interest in him.

Eye on the Enemy #88: Breaking down Derek Barnett’s re-signing + ranking the AFC and NFC teams at this point - BGN Radio

John Stolnis breaks down Derek Barnett’s re-signing, needs the Eagles still have, takes look at the big moves made around the NFL in the last week, including the Tyreek Hill trade, and ranks the AFC and NFC teams at this point in the off-season.

Grading the move: Eagles bring back polarizing defensive end Derek Barnett - The Athletic

It’s still hard to be excited about the deal. It’s telling the league had such little interest in Barnett given what seems like an interesting profile. Some of the reasons you could use from the outside to explain away his down 2021, like being a bad fit with the scheme or coaching staff, won’t change now. There’s no change-of-scenery bump forthcoming. And taken as part of the Eagles’ offseason thus far, in which they’ve mostly brought back a bunch of fringe players from a 9-8 team, it’s borderline dispiriting.

2022 NFL season: Best revenge games on tap? Seattle vs. Russell Wilson, Bills at Chiefs and more - NFL.com

Carson Wentz was a leading NFL MVP candidate before he blew out his knee against the Rams back in December of 2017. Can we pause for a moment to reflect on the fact that this was four-plus years ago? (Or two Tom Brady rings ago.) Wild to think about where Wentz has gone from there — and where he is now, a member of the rival Commanders. These two bouts against the Eagles are going to be saucy.

Cowboys have arguably profited the most among NFC contenders from all of the AFC’s improvement - Blogging The Boys

When it comes to the NFC the ‘contenders’ are really those teams (Tampa Bay and Los Angeles) plus the Green Bay Packers and, to a lesser degree, the Dallas Cowboys. These were the four division winners last season. We, of course, cannot forget about the non-division-winning San Francisco 49ers who took out two of these teams during the playoffs. The NFL is a league of parity and surely another NFC team will threaten in 2022, but right now it is a bit unknown who that will be. Looking at these five teams and who their opponents are this coming season is a cause for optimism (hey, we need some of that!) for the Cowboys if you look closely.

Have NFC East rosters gotten better or worse this offseason? - Hogs Haven

The only other real “splash” move came from Philadelphia, who added pass rusher Haasan Reddick in free agency. The Giants new GM, Joe Shoen, has had an austere free agency period as he attempts to clean up the roster and salary cap mess left behind by his predecessor, Dave Gettleman. While the teams in the division have clearly made a few headlines this offseason, I think it’s fair to say that the NFC East has been marked more by its collective quiet approach to free agency than by the few headline-grabbing moves that have occurred. Certainly, there hasn’t been anything as dramatic as the Browns trading for Deshaun Watson or the Dolphins trading for Tyreek Hill.

Making the case: Should the Giants draft Malik Willis? - Big Blue View

One way to answer that is like this. If we are still asking that question as he enters year four of his NFL career, we know the answer. In this league, you either have the quarterback, or you move heaven and earth to get him. If the Giants are not convinced that Jones is the answer — and with a new head coach and general manager that is a possibility — then you try and add him by whatever means necessary.

Nick Foles trade rumors: Bears have explored possible deals for veteran quarterback, per report - CBS Sports

At this stage in his career, and given the current climate of the quarterback situations around the league, Foles is likely looking at being a top-tier backup wherever he ends up next in the NFL.

Report: Ryan Bates signed Bears’ offer sheet, play waiting game with Bills - Windy City Gridiron

Restricted free agent Ryan Bates has signed an offer sheet the Chicago Bears have given him, reports the Chicago Tribune’s, Brad Biggs. Bates, a 25-year-old guard, is reportedly highly-valued by the Bills. He’s been in their system as a former undrafted free agent since 2019. It was Assistant General Manager Ian Cunningham who initially brought Bates into the NFL when he was an executive with the Eagles. It appears this relationship proved critical as Bates also visited with the Patriots and Vikings in recent days but did not sign any of their offers.

Momentum exists for NFL overtime rule change, but 24 votes ‘not easy to get’ - ESPN

There is “a lot of momentum” for changing NFL overtime rules, competition committee chairman Rich McKay said Friday, but it is unclear whether enough owners will agree on a specific proposal when they gather next week for their annual meetings in Palm Beach, Florida. At the moment, two proposals are under consideration. The Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles have proposed making it mandatory for each team to have an overtime possession before moving to sudden death. The Tennessee Titans, meanwhile, proposed a tweak that would implement mandatory possession for each team unless the team that has the first possession scores a touchdown and converts a successful 2-point attempt.

Deshaun Watson’s accusers never heard from NFL teams trying to trade for him - SB Nation

You’d think that as the Browns, Falcons, Panthers and Saints scrambled to convince Deshaun Watson to waive his no-trade clause with the Texans to join their teams, that those same teams might want to do some due diligence looking into the 22 civil suits alleging serial sexual misconduct that are currently pending against the quarterback. Right? Wrong. Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the women accusing Watson of sexual harassment and assault, confirmed to SB Nation on Wednesday that none of the teams reported or rumored to be interested in Watson contacted his office to explore the allegations or to request to speak with any of the accusers. Now, there aren’t any set parameters or requirements for what due diligence should look like in this situation, but let’s take a gander at what the four teams that seemed most interested in landing Watson had to say about their processes.

NFL Reacts #33: Tyreek Hill fantasy impact, and teams that could move up in the NFL Draft - The SB Nation NFL Show

Welcome to another edition of NFL Reacts! Stephen Serda, Kate Magdziuk, and Justis Mosqueda discuss the Tyreek Hill trade and all the fantasy impact that comes along with his move to the Miami Dolphins. Miami all of a sudden has a super sneaky fantasy football offense heading into next season. The Kansas City Chiefs now have added pressure on signings like JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling to fill the Tyreek Hill void. The Deshaun Watson trade has fantasy football implications–but we can’t look past the morally bankrupt nature of the entire situation. We wrap things up by taking a look at some teams in the NFL Draft who look ready to move up and grab their wide receiver 1.

