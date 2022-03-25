Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

NFL free-agency 2022 buzz for all 32 teams: Key moves, deals that fell through, exec reactions, latest intel and what comes next - ESPN+

The Eagles have looked at some high-level pass-catching options this offseason, including the Falcons’ Calvin Ridley and the Rams’ Robert Woods via trade. They can still target help — free agent Jarvis Landry would be a great complement to DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins — but signing Zach Pascal to a one-year deal is a sneaky good move. He had a down year in 2021, thus hurting his value, but he recorded back-to-back 600-yard seasons with Indy in 2019 and 2020 with Nick Sirianni as his offensive coordinator. Pascal was considered an ascending player, but he didn’t gel with Carson Wentz in Indianapolis for whatever reason. The Eagles have big plans for him, as he can play outside or in the slot as a No. 2 or No. 3 receiver.

Report: Eagles among teams interested in DeVante Parker trade [UPDATE] - BGN

The Eagles are reportedly among “several teams” interested in a DeVante Parker trade, according to Barry Jackson from the Miami Herald. Jackson says it is “unclear what Dolphins will do with him.”

At the Podium: WR Zach Pascal on signing with the Eagles and his relationship with Nick Sirianni - BGN Radio

On Thursday afternoon, new Eagles WR Zach Pascal spoke with the Philly media about signing with the Eagles, his relationship with Nick Sirianni and more.

Are the Eagles stuck with Reagor for another year? - NBCSP

The problem is if the Eagles release Reagor, he would count $7.84 million in dead money against their 2022 salary cap. Since he has a $3.62 million cap figure, he would count just over $4.22 million more against their cap if they cut him than if they keep him. If they wait until after 2022, the dead money hit would be exactly the same as his 2023 cap figure, which is ideal. But that’s a year away.

NFC East 2022 free agency grades: Washington Commanders edition - PhillyVoice

On paper, Wentz’s stats in 2021 looked decent enough, as he threw 27 TDs vs. 7 INTs, but the eye test showed that he looked a lot like the “2019 version” of himself, with occasional “2020 version” awfulness sprinkled in. He made the occasional spectacular throw, but the moments of encouragement were overshadowed by his continued inability to make the “layup” throws. With a 9-6 record heading into their final two games of the 2021 regular season, the Colts were near-locks to make the playoffs, needing only one win over the Las Vegas Raiders or the bottom-feeder Jacksonville Jaguars to punch their ticket to the postseason. Instead, largely due to a pair of bad performances by Wentz, the Colts lost both games and were eliminated. The loss to the Jaguars Week 18 was particularly devastating, as Wentz completed 17 of 29 passes for 185 yards, 1 TD, and 1 INT, though the numbers didn’t adequately convey how ineffective he was. He also lost a fumble on a vintage “2020 Wentz” play in which he tried to throw a shovel pass instead of just eating a sack.

NFL trade grades: Assessing relocations of Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill - NFL.com

Washington comes off looking desperate. After failing to pull off a trade for Russell Wilson, the Commanders quickly settled for a quarterback littered with questions. Washington also agreed to pay Wentz’s absurd $28 million price tag for 2022, which forced the team to turn around and release a flock of veterans. I simply don’t see the whole Wentz experience as an upgrade over the vastly less expensive Taylor Heinicke.

Free agency: Commanders continue to re-sign their own with swing tackle Cornelius Lucas rejoining the team on a 2-year contract - Hogs Haven

While I’m not going to say this isn’t a true number, my guess is that this is not really a $4.1m APY deal; rather, I suspect it includes bonuses for starts and/or snap counts that mean Lucas can earn more if he plays more. Lucas’ last contract with the team was a 2-year deal worth $3.7m total. His cap hit in 2021 was $2m. I find it hard to believe that the team more than doubled his salary when he will be expected to backup starting left tackle Charles Leno and presumed starting right tackle, 2nd year player Sam Cosmi.

Dallas Cowboys may already be winding down 2022 free agency - Blogging The Boys

However, looking at both the history of the team and how free agency has progressed so far, there is no indication that Dallas is going to want to do more than they can with the cap space on hand. They certainly are not going to go after any free agent that will require outbidding another team. While something can hit at any moment, we might see the staff more or less just sit on their hands for a bit before getting the last few players signed to set things up for the draft. That will allow them to acquire those players at rock bottom prices. They won’t be very good, but Stephen Jones has made it perfectly clear that the Cowboys are not going to look to free agency for significant talent upgrades. It is just plugging holes. They are not at all hesitant to part ways with their free agents signees in training camp. It is in a sense a self-fulfilling prophecy. They don’t have much invested in the players so they don’t sacrifice much if anything by releasing them.

NFL Betting 2022: Surveying the division futures landscape after free agency’s initial wave - PFF

The Cowboys were closer to -160 the last time we did this, but the markets have soured on them since they got rid of Amari Cooper, La’El Collins and others. The Giants’ odds of a division title, interestingly, have increased along with their division counterparts. At 9-1, they were probably a value, as I think 13-2 would be fairer.

Where are they now? S Sean Considine - PE.com

Sean Considine wasn’t going to be allowed to get away during the 2005 NFL Draft. The Eagles wanted and got him. “I was just really happy and relieved that I got drafted. Although I wanted to play in the NFL, I never really knew if it was going to be a realistic goal for myself,” Considine says. “I’ll never forget the morning when (Philadelphia’s then-Head Coach) Andy Reid called me. They had the first pick of the fourth round, which they had traded to get, and Andy got me on the phone about five minutes before their pick went in and held me on the phone just in case something crazy went on with the trade. My parents and family and friends who were at the house are all just ecstatic. And to get a chance to go play for a storied franchise like the Philadelphia Eagles and a great coaching staff like the one that was present was a great opportunity.” A walk-on at the University of Iowa who became an honorable mention All-Big Ten free safety as well as an Academic All-American as a senior, Considine had the opportunity to learn even more as a rookie.

The Jaguars breaking the WR market is having a profound effect on the NFL - SB Nation

First it was Davante Adams, then Tyreek Hill. In 2021 they were second and third in the NFL in receptions respectively, both vital to the offense of two of the NFL’s best teams. Now, they’re gone — and the Jacksonville Jaguars played a huge role. On Wednesday the Chiefs announced they were trading Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins in exchange for five picks, including Miami’s first rounder in 2022. It came one week after the Packers dealt Davante Adams to the Raiders for another bevy of picks. Adams signed a five-year, $141.5 million deal. Hill got his money too, being given a record-breaking four-year, $120M deal that makes him the highest paid wide receiver in NFL history. Both have the Jaguars to thank.

The Look Ahead #82: Who has been impacted most by all the player movement? - The SB Nation NFL Show

Rob “Stats” Guerrera and RJ Ochoa react to the ridiculous amount of movement and trades we have seen over the past month. Who has been affected the most by all of it - good or bad? BREAKING NEWS: Cowboys do a stupid thing (2:26). The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a way better position than last year (7:17). The Chiefs actually face an uphill battle right now (10:37). Tyreek Hill going to Miami really crushes the Jets’ hopes (14:52). Have the Ravens done enough to compete with the rest of the AFC North? (19:23). The Cardinals have sat on their hands this offseason (26:10). Shouldn’t the Patriots have done more while Mac Jones is on his rookie deal? (33:44). The Giants might take advantage of everyone around them getting worse (34:46).

