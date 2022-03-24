Haason Reddick announces his Eagles jersey number selection

The moment we’ve all been waiting for since Haason Reddick signed with the Eagles has finally arrived. Philadelphia’s newest pass rusher revealed his new jersey number on Thursday afternoon.

Reddick was originally asked about his preference in his introductory press conference but didn’t have a pick at the time. He then solicited opinions on Twitter earlier this week.

Need all my Eagles fans to tap in!!! Which number should I go with? #FlyEaglesFly — Haason Reddick #7 (@Haason7Reddick) March 22, 2022

Reddick ended up going with the number that many responded with in the comments.

No. 7 is the jersey number Reddick wore in his senior season at Temple. It makes sense that he’d go back to that in his homecoming.

It’s possible that Reddick wanted to go with No. 43 since he wore that for four years with the Arizona Cardinals before carrying it over to one season with the Carolina Panthers. But the Eagles have not given out No. 43 since Darren Sproles retired.

The official #JerseyNumberAnalytics stance here at Bleeding Green Nation was that No. 58 would’ve been a really strong look for Reddick. The Trent Cole vibes would’ve been good.

Call me a purist if you must but I’m not really a fan of defensive players wearing single digits. That being said, if it’s going to look good on any player, it could be a guy like Reddick who describes himself as a “weapon” instead of a “defensive end” or “linebacker.” The Eagles figure to do more with Reddick than merely line him as an edge rusher on every single snap.

Like it or not, we now know Reddick is No. 7. He’s the first Eagles defender to ever wear the number. He’s the first Eagle to wear it since ... Reid Sinnett, who is still on the roster and will now have to change his number to something else. The four No. 7s before Sinnett? Joe Flacco, Nate Sudfeld, Sam Bradford, and Michael Vick.