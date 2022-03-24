Zach Pascal says signing with the Eagles was ‘a no brainer’

The Eagles signed former Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal to add some depth to that position group, and he spoke to reporters on Thursday. Between reconnecting with Nick Sirianni, coming to Philadelphia, and moving closer to home, Pascal said signing with the Eagles was “a no brainer.”

Pascal talked about his relationship with former Indy coach Sirianni and how it was a big factor in his decision to sign with Philadelphia. The WR noted that they even talked during the season last year and stayed connected. He admitted that he entered free agency open minded, but didn’t have the Eagles as his set landing spot.

“I’m excited to be here. I’m excited to be in Philly. I’m excited to get to work and help this team in any way that I can.”

Sirianni has mentioned Pascal several times during his time with reporters over the past year, and the WR thinks it’s because of his work ethic, how he faces adversity, and how he embraces challenges without folding.

He later talked about his mentality when faced with challenges and how he uses them as motivation, and how he commits to doing the things people say he can’t. Pascal said that he’s always been that way, out to prove the doubters wrong. Plus, he notes that he’s just a few days away from the birth of his daughter, his first, and wants to be a good role model when it comes to facing adversity.

As for what he wants to bring to the Eagles WR room, Pascal said that he doesn’t go into a season with a particular goal in mind, but rather just wants to do whatever is asked of him — whether that’s blocking or catching, or helping guide the younger receivers, he’s eager to help the team and organization the best way he can.