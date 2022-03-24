Eagles News: Jordan Mailata dazzles on The Masked Singer

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Jordan Mailata unmasked on The Masked Singer - PE.com

As witnessed during the season, Jordan Mailata needs a little help every now and then with his helmet. That was once again the case on Wednesday night as the Australian was “unmasked” on The Masked Singer. Mailata showcased a different talent under the guise of “Thingamabob” on the hit TV show. Mailata’s ability to hit a note as well as a block might be a surprise to people around the country, but not to Eagles fans.

Should the Eagles trade for DeVante Parker? - BGN

The Eagles haven’t done a whole lot so far in free agency, focusing mainly on re-signing players and bringing in edge rusher Haason Reddick, but that doesn’t mean Howie Roseman hasn’t been interested in making big moves. Now that Tyreek Hill was traded to the Dolphins, could Miami WR DeVante Parker be an option for Philadelphia? Hill signed an insane four-year extension with the Dolphins for $120 million, and the Dolphins gave the Chiefs five draft picks to make the trade — something the Eagles weren’t all that interested in trying to match. Miami also signed former Cowboys’ WR Cedrick Wilson and already have Jaylen Waddle, so the team might be willing to entertain offers for Parker.

NFC East Mixtape Vol.49: Who is Top 5 Across the NFC - BGN Radio

RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton play a game ranking who in the division is a top five player at their position across the NFC. Find out what Eagles made the list.

Shander: The Eagles have no faith in Jalen Hurts - PhillyVoice

The Eagles have no faith in Jalen Hurts. That’s the cold hard facts of the situation. A kid was drafted in the second-round as a stop-gap plan to move on from Carson Wentz. At no point in his tenure has Hurts done anything to secure the starting job moving past 2022, and it looks like he won’t be able to do anything more this year – outside of win a Super Bowl. Fair? Not my concern. But the façade that the team will run out about how much they love and trust Hurts will inevitably make me sick. This place isn’t a QB factory. The audacity to say something like that hangs in the rafters alongside “Gold standard” and “Dream team”. No, the Birds wanted their cake, to eat it, and then have another one too. They wanted it all this offseason and now look like the fox in Aesop’s tale of sour grapes. “Meh, we never really wanted [insert big name QB] anyways, we are more than happy with Jalen.” That’s simply not true. The Eagles were reportedly suitors in both Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson trades. Strong suitors. That’s not just picking up the phone and doing your due diligence. That’s actively trying to move on from the current QB, the one that Roseman and Nick Sirianni publicly drooled over in January then again at the combine.

Slow Progress - Iggles Blitz

Some are critical of Howie Roseman, doubting that he’s got a plan. He doesn’t. Not in the sense that he’s still got specific targets lined up and is just waiting to pull the trigger on deals. He is letting the market settle down to see what free agents he might be interested in at a lesser rate. You only want to pay top money for top talent. After that, you need to be a disciplined shopper. Beyond that, there is the unknown that happens. You have to react to situations. The Eagles have the cap space and resources to make moves if the right one becomes available. All you can do is be ready. Roseman and the Eagles front office have turned most of their focus to the draft right now. They are going to Pro Days and lining up pre-draft visits with prospects they have serious interest in. Are the Eagles interested in Pickett? He is very talented and a very high character guy. Nick Sirianni is a huge believer in culture. I guarantee you Sirianni is at least a bit intrigued.

5 thoughts on Eagles receiver position after Zach Pascal signing - NBCSP

3. Bad news for Reagor and JJAW. This move isn’t good for Reagor or Arcega-Whiteside, who have been draft busts early in their careers. For Reagor, the addition of Pascal represents a bump down in the pecking order. And because, like we mentioned, Pascal isn’t good enough for the Eagles to rest, it means another player could be coming. If the Eagles had added a star receiver, like Christian Kirk, Reagor would have been bumped down but then maybe the Eagles would be finished. By adding a player who might be slightly ahead of Reagor, it keeps open the very real possibility that there’s another addition on the way. Because of his cap situation, it’s still unlikely Reagor gets cut, but his playing time is going to suffer. For JJAW, it’s bad news because his roster spot isn’t as solid as Reagor’s from a financial standpoint. Cutting Reagor would leave the Eagles with a larger cap hit, while cutting JJAW would actually save the Eagles over $1 million in space. That’s not a crazy amount, but they won’t feel obligated to keep him for financial reasons. And Pascal (6-2, 214) is considered to be a good blocking receiver. After the season ended, Sirianni called JJAW the “enforcer” of the receiving corps and praised him for doing the dirty work in the run game. That job probably goes to Pascal now.

Eagles thoughts: Who’s left, fact vs. fiction in free agency, QB draft interest and more - The Athletic

However, it’s not true that those contracts precluded the Eagles from signing free agents this year. The Reddick contract is an example. The Eagles still could have signed Marcus Williams. They could have traded for Calvin Ridley (pre-suspension). A player can sign elsewhere for a variety of reasons: another team offers more money, another team has a more attractive roster or scheme, a different market is appealing. That’s normal during free agency. It’s not because the Eagles gave these extensions out last fall. What’s more, if the Eagles want to account for the contracts of Goedert, Mailata and Sweat as part of this free-agent class, they also need to account for the contracts of Alshon Jeffery and Malik Jackson. A larger percentage of the Eagles’ 2022 cap space is going to Jeffery and Jackson in dead-money hits than to the players they signed in 2021. Of course, it’s easier to try to sell the idea that signing Goedert to an extension affected them more than signing Jeffery to an extension.

‘Time to level up’: Inside DeVonta Smith’s 5 a.m. workouts and how he embraces a future with the Eagles - Inquirer

Every so often, though, Smith will visit the local mall, International Plaza and Bay Street. During this specific route to the shopping center, he drives past Raymond James Stadium, site of the Eagles’ final game of this past season. The Eagles went 9-8 and clinched a playoff berth during Smith’s first year, but they were defeated handily by the Buccaneers in the NFC wild-card round.Does Smith find any extra motivation from temporarily setting up shop in Tampa? “When I pass the stadium, I’ll look at it and remember ... that was just step one,” he says. “It’s time to level up.”

Eight teams have no first-round pick, six teams have two, Eagles have three - PFT

As a result of all these trades, eight teams don’t have a first-round draft pick next month: The Bears, Broncos, Browns, Dolphins, Colts, Raiders, 49ers and Rams. The Dolphins and Raiders traded their picks to acquire wide receivers, while the other six teams traded their picks to acquire quarterbacks. Six teams have two first-round picks: The Giants, Jets, Texans, Packers, Chiefs and Lions. The Eagles have three first-round picks.

Bucky Brooks’ top five 2022 NFL Draft prospects by position 2.0 - NFL.com

The 2022 quarterback class lacks some of the star power of previous groups, but there are certainly players at the position with intriguing talent and potential. Pickett is the headliner of the class with a combination of swagger, athleticism and arm talent that will pique the interest of coaches searching for a franchise quarterback with the intangibles to spark a turnaround. The former Pitt standout is the most pro-ready of the prospects due to his experience and expertise running an offense with pro-style concepts. Corral possesses compelling capabilities as a dynamic gunslinger with enough mobility and running skill to be utilized as a dual-threat QB. The Ole Miss standout is an impressive playmaker with a game that could pop in a system that mixes in some collegiate concepts. Willis has boom-or-bust potential with an intriguing set of tools that will have some coaches comparing him to Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson as a possible “one-man show” at the next level. Ridder’s experience and explosiveness make him an attractive option as a QB1 prospect. Following a strong showing at the Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine, the Cincinnati product could surprise as a starter early in his career. Howell flies a bit under the radar due to a slow start to the 2021 season that overshadowed a solid campaign overall. He displayed more athleticism and running skills during his final year at North Carolina, and his polished game could help him emerge as a capable starter in the right situation.

Malik Willis: 2022’s Most Boom-or-Bust Draft Prospect - Football Outsiders

The quarterback pantheon has been taken over by super-soldiers. As general managers look around the top of the quarterback landscape, all they see are athletes with powerful arms and a knack for making the impossible possible. What has driven these decision-makers mad is that many of these current superstars were once incomplete college prospects, ranging from the inconsistent Justin Herbert to the total project Josh Allen. The Herberts and Allens of the world have given credence to the idea that physical talent is the only thing that matters, and that all of the mental aspects of quarterbacking will figure themselves out in due time. Malik Willis is a test to see how far the NFL is willing to stretch that logic. A former Auburn transfer who started for two seasons at Liberty, Willis comfortably rocks the best arm and athletic profile among this year’s quarterbacks. No other player is close in either category, at least not among any of the serious prospects. However, Willis is a redshirt junior whose film is wholly uninspiring from a processing perspective.

Cowboys free agency 2022: Dallas is still reportedly interested in Jason Pierre-Paul - Blogging The Boys

Sunday saw rumors start to swirl that the Cowboys had interest in veteran pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul. JPP was taken nine spots before Dallas selected Dez Bryant (incidentally the last time that the Cowboys had the 24th overall pick like they do this year) during the 2010 NFL Draft and has put together quite the career since, having won Super Bowls with both the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pierre-Paul played through a torn rotator cuff last season which obviously hindered his ability to have success, but prior to that seemed rather reliable for the Bucs. In many ways JPP would be the type of Cowboys signing that we have come to expect. He is someone with legitimate experience in the NFL, has been there and done that, and will theoretically come at a lower price than most. ESPN linked him to Dallas yet again on Wednesday.

Reacts survey - As a Washington fan, would you rather have done the Carson Wentz trade or the Matt Ryan trade? - Hogs Haven

The Twittersphere exploded. Had the Colts upgraded by getting a better leader and a smarter player? Or, had they gone backwards by trading away a 30-year-old athlete with upside for a 37-year-old signal caller whose best days are behind him? Some felt the Colts front office, in the form of GM Chris Ballard, had gotten the best of Ron Rivera and his crew. After all, Washington was supplying the Colts with a 3rd round pick this season, which is actually a better pick than the 3rd rounder the Colts traded for Ryan. Next year, Indy will receive either Washington’s 2nd or 3rd round pick, depending on Wentz’s 2022 snap count percentage. No matter what, some people argued, the Colts front office made out like bandits. Others saw the difference in compensation as reflecting the difference in value, with the Commanders paying a higher price for a QB who is 7 years younger than Ryan and who has a higher upside. To these fans, Washington got a better QB with a brighter future, while the Colts settled for an aging veteran who has already started to regress. These fans clearly thought that the Commanders front office had gotten better value than the Colts, despite having given up more draft picks.

It’s unbelievable how much the NFL QB picture has changed since 2019 - SB Nation

The quarterback shuffle this offseason has been wild, but it’s really an extension of the past three years. Player turnover happens all the time, but it’s never quite been like this at the QB position. Lost amongst the Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan trades of 2022 is a wider shakeup that’s been happening around the NFL with playoff teams moving into “win-now” mode, while the rest of the league tries to rebuild. If you need further proof these last three years have been surreal. During the span from 2009-2012 was considered one of the greatest QB upheavals at the time. A total of 15 teams found new quarterbacks as veterans like Kurt Warner, Marc Bulger, Donovan McNabb, Brett Favre and numerous more retired.

NFL University #33: Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins, and stacking the AFC - The SB Nation NFL Show

Welcome back to another edition of NFL University! Stephen Serda, Kyle Posey, and Justis Mosqueda react to the blockbuster deal that saw superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill shipped to the Miami Dolphins. The Chiefs acquire 5 picks in return for their star pass-catcher–including Miami’s 29th overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft. We discuss how this changes the Chiefs and Dolphins–before discussing the overall AFC and how things will play out in the loaded conference.

