Should the Eagles trade for DeVante Parker?

The Eagles haven’t done a whole lot so far in free agency, focusing mainly on re-signing players and bringing in edge rusher Haason Reddick, but that doesn’t mean Howie Roseman hasn’t been interested in making big moves. Now that Tyreek Hill was traded to the Dolphins, could Miami WR DeVante Parker be an option for Philadelphia?

Hill signed an insane four-year extension with the Dolphins for $120 million, and the Dolphins gave the Chiefs five draft picks to make the trade — something the Eagles weren’t all that interested in trying to match. Miami also signed former Cowboys’ WR Cedrick Wilson and already have Jaylen Waddle, so the team might be willing to entertain offers for Parker.

Parker signed a four-year, $40 million extension before the 2020 NFL season. He’s owed $5.65 million salary this year and $5.7 million next year, making him financially reasonable for the Eagles. The WR hasn’t been as productive since signing his extension in 2019, but Parker had career-high production that season — 72 receptions, 1,202 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns. Still, he averaged over 12 yards per catch the past two seasons and totaled 103 receptions for 1,308 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Heading into his eighth season, the receiver would bring some (much-needed) experience to Philadelphia’s young wide receiver room. The Eagles brought back Greg Ward and signed Zach Pascall this offseason, and have DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Jalen Reagor, JJ Arcega-Whiteside, John Hightower, and Deon Cain currently on the roster.

At 6-foot-3 and 219 pounds, he would be a big bodied receiver that the Eagles need. Having someone with his big playmaking ability alongside Smith and Watkins would make things difficult for opposing defenses.