Genard Avery visits the Falcons

One of the Philadelphia Eagles’ remaining unrestricted free agents might soon be finding a new NFL home.
Genard Avery visited the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday, according to the league’s official transaction wire.
Avery was never viewed as especially likely to re-sign with Philly. It’s hardly like he was a standout as the Eagles’ SAM linebacker last season. Avery had one of the worst missed tackle rates among players at his position, according to Pro Football Focus.
Avery also became more expendable with the Eagles signing Haason Reddick, who figures to take some SAM linebacker snaps. Philly still has 2021 draft pick Patrick Johnson on the roster as well.
The Eagles originally acquired Avery during the 2019 season by making a questionable decision to trade a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft for him. He failed to see the field much as a 4-3 defensive end before converting to his off-ball linebacker role last year.
We’ll see if Avery ends up staying in Atlanta. Our friends over at The Falcoholic offered some thoughts on the Falcons potentially signing him.
List of Eagles 2022 free agents
STAYING
RB Boston Scott — Re-signed 1-year contract with Eagles
S Anthony Harris — Re-signed 1-year contract with Eagles
WR Greg Ward — Re-signed 1-year contract with Eagles
DB Andre Chachere — Re-signed 1-year contract with Eagles
GOING
LB Alex Singleton — Signed 1-year contract with Broncos
DT Hassan Ridgeway — Signed 1-year contract with 49ers
UNSIGNED
OG Nate Herbig — Received lowest RFA tender
CB Steve Nelson
DE Derek Barnett
S Rodney McLeod
LB Genard Avery
DE Ryan Kerrigan
RB Jordan Howard
TE Jason Croom
