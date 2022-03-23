Genard Avery visits the Falcons

One of the Philadelphia Eagles’ remaining unrestricted free agents might soon be finding a new NFL home.

Genard Avery visited the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday, according to the league’s official transaction wire.

Avery was never viewed as especially likely to re-sign with Philly. It’s hardly like he was a standout as the Eagles’ SAM linebacker last season. Avery had one of the worst missed tackle rates among players at his position, according to Pro Football Focus.

Avery also became more expendable with the Eagles signing Haason Reddick, who figures to take some SAM linebacker snaps. Philly still has 2021 draft pick Patrick Johnson on the roster as well.

The Eagles originally acquired Avery during the 2019 season by making a questionable decision to trade a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft for him. He failed to see the field much as a 4-3 defensive end before converting to his off-ball linebacker role last year.

We’ll see if Avery ends up staying in Atlanta. Our friends over at The Falcoholic offered some thoughts on the Falcons potentially signing him.

List of Eagles 2022 free agents

STAYING

RB Boston Scott — Re-signed 1-year contract with Eagles

S Anthony Harris — Re-signed 1-year contract with Eagles

WR Greg Ward — Re-signed 1-year contract with Eagles

DB Andre Chachere — Re-signed 1-year contract with Eagles

GOING

LB Alex Singleton — Signed 1-year contract with Broncos

DT Hassan Ridgeway — Signed 1-year contract with 49ers

UNSIGNED

OG Nate Herbig — Received lowest RFA tender

CB Steve Nelson

DE Derek Barnett

S Rodney McLeod

LB Genard Avery

DE Ryan Kerrigan

RB Jordan Howard

TE Jason Croom