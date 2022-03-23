Eagles News: Might Derek Barnett end up returning to Philly?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Cases for and against Eagles’ bringing back remaining free agents - NBCSP

Derek Barnett. For: The longer Barnett is on the market, the cheaper he might become. While some thought he’d get $11-13 million per season, he’s still out there for a reason. Barnett hasn’t gotten a ton of sacks but he has 76 QB hits in his first five NFL seasons. The only Eagle with more in the last five years is Fletcher Cox with 82. Barnett also knows the defense and would at least be an average player to rotate at the defensive end position. After all, the Eagles signed Reddick, but he’ll be more of a hybrid player. The Eagles could do worse than Barnett as a rotational defensive end. Against: You really want to bring back Derek Barnett? The guy who has underperformed as a first-round pick? The guy who had 2 sacks last year in a contract season? The guy who has piled up dumb penalty after dumb penalty for the last five seasons? It’s better for both sides to go their separate ways.

6 things to know about new Eagles wide receiver Zach Pascal - BGN

By and large Colts fans are happy to see Pascal go. This is not really a reflection necessarily on Pascal himself. However hard a worker he is, there are clearly limits in his ability to get separation. Much of his production can be attributed to Frank Reich’s ability to scheme receivers open, and when facing good defensive backs in games when they absolutely needed someone to make a play, Pascal wasn’t setting himself apart as a guy who could do that. During his 2019 season, Pascal had some of the best hands on the team, and regularly made clutch plays in critical downs. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen that same player as consistently. In fact, his position as the 2nd receiver in yards over the past two seasons says more about the state of the Colts receiver room than it does Pascal himself. Colts fans want the team to move on and upgrade at the position with players who can really strain defenses, and they simply don’t believe Pascal is that guy.

The QB Factory Reboot #50: Special guest Carmen Vitali joins to discuss the QB carousel that continues - BGN Radio

Raichele Privette and Mark Schofield are joined by Senior NFL reporter for The Draft Network and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff writer, Carmen Vitali. They discuss all of the recent QB moves throughout the league, Kenny Pickett’s Pro Day on Monday and how to improve the Eagles roster.

FILM STUDY: What to expect from Zach Pascal in Philadelphia - TouchdownWire

Over Pascal’s four-year career, he has 1,467 receiving yards when lined up outside and 1,869 from the inside. That said, he won’t strictly stay in the slot. Pascal likely will be the Y receiver, but we probably will see him and X receiver DeVonta Smith switch spots at times. Pascal will do a lot of motioning to get the defense moving. Expect to see him and Smith working side-by-side in high-low concepts where Pascal can reach the first-down marker with his long strides. Pascal isn’t a player who is going to get many yards after the catch, but he has good field awareness and will reach the first down in-route whether it’s over the middle or on the sideline.

Thumbs up or down: Eagles beat reporters weigh in on Zach Pascal signing - Inquirer

Still, only Reagor (0.62) finished with a lower yards per route run than Pascal (0.78) among NFL receivers with more than 46 targets in 2021, per Pro Football Focus. Both played in run-based offenses, which had something to do with the lack of production. But the numbers don’t lie. Both receivers struggled last season. Sirianni loves Pascal, as do other coaches in Indy, but the Colts still allowed him to walk. Without knowing what else the Eagles plan to do at receiver, it’s an underwhelming signing. Jalen Hurts, if he is to remain the starting quarterback, needs ball catchers who can help make him better, not the other way around. It’s probable that in some cases Hurts, a run-heavy offense, and the Eagles’ middling roster likely dissuaded receivers from wanting to come to Philly if they had more attractive options.

Eagles-only mock draft, version 4.0 - PhillyVoice

There are some Eagles fans who would like the quarterback discussion to go away, but let’s not fool ourselves. The Eagles had interest in trading for Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson this offseason. They can say they love Jalen Hurts until they’re blue in the face, and maybe then do, but they were looking to upgrade on him in the trade market and still could be in the draft. The Eagles have shown interest in Kenny Pickett, as Howie Roseman traveled to Pitt to watch him play in person in November. They took him out to dinner after his pro day. Gotta keep the factory churning.

2022 offseason needs for all 32 NFL teams after NFL free agency - PFF

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: CB, LB, S. Philly’s CB2 spot opposite Darius Slay is looking bleak. Steven Nelson started opposite Slay last year, but he posted a career-low 60.9 coverage grade and remains unsigned as a free agent this offseason. Zech McPhearson, Kary Vincent Jr. and Tay Gowan — Day 3 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft — are the next men up if Philly sticks with what they have.

Eagles announced NFL Draft Party - PE.com

With three first round draft picks, this is bound to be one of the most exciting Eagles drafts yet! Who will the Eagles select? Join us for the Philadelphia Eagles 2022 Draft Party at Lincoln Financial Field, presented by SportsRadio 94WIP, Dietz & Watson, Lincoln Financial Group, and DraftKings. Draft Party activities include stadium and Eagles locker room tours, field access (weather permitting), appearances by Eagles Cheerleaders and SWOOP, free face painting and much more. Don’t miss your chance to watch the biggest Eagles draft in years with your fellow Birds fans! Tickets for this event are just $10 with all net proceeds benefiting Eagles Autism Foundation. Tickets go on sale Monday, March 21 at 10:00 AM. Space is very limited. Limit six (6) tickets per order.

Off Day Debrief #81: Power Ranking the AFC Quarterbacks - The SB Nation NFL Show

Rob “Stats” Guerrera and Brandon Lee Gowton bring back the NFL podcast kingdom’s only 100% accurate power rankings and use them on the QBs in the AFC now that the dust has largely settled there.

