BREAKING: Titans trade for Rams WR Robert Woods - Music City Miracles

BOMBSHELL! According to multiple reports, the Tennessee Titans have acquired Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods in exchange for a sixth-round selection in 2023. Wow. The compensation (or lack thereof) makes this move an absolute steal for the Titans. Those of you who were complaining about a lack of activity from general manager Jon Robinson should probably feel satisfied now. The Titans desperately needed a receiver after releasing Julio Jones and now they’ve landed a big-time starter.

Eagles, Browns and Bears were all very interested in Robert Woods. Green Bay also but moved too slowly. Woods loved the idea of going to the Titans, and the Rams made the move. — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) March 20, 2022

Eagles interested in Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis - BGN

With the Eagles re-signing Fletcher Cox to a one-year contract on Saturday, who’s to say the Eagles don’t like two versions of the All-Pro defensive tackle creating problems for opposing offenses. “I’ve been in contact with the Philadelphia Eagles and I plan on having a top-30 visit soon,” Davis said. “There’s not really too much I can say right now other than that, but we have been in contact. For me, it works great (if the Eagles drafted him). I loved watching Fletcher Cox growing up. I try to pattern part of my game after him and I love how dominant he is.” “I know the Eagles have three first-round picks. I put in the work for the combine and I did surprise myself with how fast my time was. I came in with a number in my head, and that was a number around 4.9. When they said I hit 4.7, I exceeded my own expectations. My agent told me to shut it down.”

Above the Nest with Raichele #45: Howie Roseman signs contract extension, Eagles propose new OT rules + Roster Moves - BGN Radio

On this week’s episode, Raichele Privette unpacks the latest news surrounding the Birds including Howie Roseman signing a contract extension through 2025, Haason Reddick returning to his hometown to play for the Birds, the Eagles proposing new OT rules and more.

Fletch and Phase II - Iggles Blitz

I did not like re-signing Harris. I wasn’t impressed by him last year and wanted the Eagles to move on. He’s only getting $2.5M so that doesn’t guarantee him a starting role. The Eagles will draft a safety and they could still add someone in free agency. I would love to know what exactly Jonathan Gannon is looking for in a safety. I get that he wants versatile guys and not a pure CF or a pure box guy, but finding talented, versatile safeties is hard. You must have some flexibility. Or you sign Anthony Harris two years in a row. Greg Ward drives me crazy. On one hand, he is everything good about the NFL. He is an overachiever who does everything he can to help the team win. On the other hand, he’s just not a good player. Keeping solid role players for four years is a bad sign. Can’t you upgrade on him? I feel like a total jerk for criticizing Ward, but the goal is to find talented players to beat out mediocre ones.

What Eagles’ offseason QB pursuit means for Hurts - NBCSP

The truth is I don’t know how much better he’ll get. I don’t know if he’ll ever be accurate enough to lead a team on a deep playoff run. I don’t know what his ceiling is. And neither do the Eagles. Which is why they were willing to ship every 1st-round pick they could scrounge up and presumably some other assets to land a Hall of Fame-caliber QB. But don’t kid yourself. The Eagles’ quarterback search isn’t over. What we’ve learned over the past couple months isn’t how committed the Eagles are to Hurts, it’s how committed they are to finding the best possible quarterback to lead this team. They’re not going to suddenly stop looking for a quarterback because Watson, Rodgers and Watson are no longer options. That’s not how Howie thinks. That’s not how he operates. And if they were willing to trade a bunch of picks for a veteran, there’s no question they’d be willing to draft a quarterback in the 1st round — if they’re convinced he’s an upgrade.

One-on-One: Haason Reddick | March 19, 2022 - PE.com

LB Haason Reddick discusses his journey to becoming a member of the team and his “relentless attitude” during this exclusive interview, presented by NovaCare Rehabilitation.

Ed’s mock draft 3.0: Where Kyle Hamilton becomes a New York Giant - Big Blue View

As I said, when I was sitting at No. 5 I knew I wanted two out of three between Gardner, Cross and Hamilton. The Panthers took Cross at No. 6. With only two experienced safeties on the current roster, and Hamilton being great value here, I make this pick with no hesitation. I would love an offensive tackle here, but I’m not selecting OT4 (Trevor Penning) over the player who might be the best pure prospect in the draft class. Hamilton is a do-everything safety. He play play single-high. He can cover from the slot. He can play in the box. He can blitz. He has ball skills. He has sideline to sideline range. He has terrific instincts to read and react. He is a solid tackler in space. I may not be a trained scout, but I don’t think you need to be to see there is nothing the guy doesn’t do well. Like I said, I would love to have landed an offensive tackle at 5 or 7, but I’m not passing on a potential game-changing player for Trevor Penning. There is a good argument for a trade down in this scenario. This time, though, I decided to stand pat and take Hamilton. Crush me in the comments if you want, but I will stand by this pick.

What the Cowboys have done in free agency so far tells about who they might select with pick 24 - Blogging The Boys

One of the first names to be tied to the Cowboys at pick 24 was Georgia linebacker, Nakobe Dean. Utah’s Devin Lloyd had been projected to be the first linebacker to come off the board somewhere in the teens with Dean possibly being there when the Cowboys were up. While it’s anyone’s guess which one of these guys will be taken first, the thought of selecting one of the top collegiate linebackers in the nation to pair with the edge-rushing moonlighter Micah Parsons was very enticing and could instantly improve the LB unit, but is that really the best use for this pick? It may appear that the Cowboys don’t think so. They have re-signed Leighton Vander Esch to a one-year deal and are retaining part-time LB/special teamer Luke Gifford. Now, this in no way solidifies the linebacker group, but when you throw in a healthy Jabril Cox and some reps from Parsons, the team isn’t sitting in dire shape at the position. The Cowboys would be better served to go after a linebacker in Day 2. What if Alabama’s Christian Harris starts sliding in round two? The Cowboys could package some of their many fifth-round picks to move up in the second to get him. Or they could just be patient and take one of the other Georgia linebackers or Wyoming’s Chad Muma. Throw one of those rookies in there and the Cowboys linebacker group would have some fresh chasers roaming around.

Packers re-sign CB Rasul Douglas to 3-year deal worth $21 million - Acme Packing Company

Douglas solidified the Packers’ cornerback room at a critical juncture of the 2021 season. On Saturday, shortly after the Packers freed up significant salary cap space by trading wide receiver Davante Adams, they used some of that space to re-sign Douglas to a three-year contract. Douglas’ deal is reportedly worth $21 million with potential incentives that could bring the total value as high as $25.5 million.

NFL Reacts #32: Davante Adams trade and the fallout in Green Bay - The SB Nation NFL Show

Welcome to another edition of NFL Reacts! Kate Magdziuk and Justis Mosqueda are discussing the blockbuster Davante Adams trade to the Las Vegas Raiders. The move saves Green Bay a ton of money but significantly downgrades Aaron Rodgers’ pass catchers. We’ve got a fresh batch of NFL Reacts polls and the Browns’ interest in Deshaun Watson has ruined their relationship with Baker Mayfield. Deshaun Watson is expected to make a decision in the near future on his next team and the Rams are reloading for another title run.

