Just riffing about the Eagles and the NFC East

The NFL news cycle has been relatively quiet since the Super Bow endedl, especially as it relates to the NFC East. But the buzz is starting to pick back up with the Combine in effect and free agency on the horizon.

For this week’s episode of the NFC East Mixtape, I figured Blogging The Boys’ RJ Ochoa and I could identify each team’s biggest need (outside of just quarterback, if applicable). But he said that idea was too boring and I said his proposal was too off topic. So, instead of having a planned theme like we usually do, we fired up the record and just started riffing, baby.

Are the Cowboys going to cut Amari Cooper and/or DeMarcus Lawrence?

RJ is frustrated with Stephen Jones and kinda disillusioned by Dallas.

Are the Eagles truly on the right track or are they stuck in a mediocre rut?

Why the “Too Far Away” arguments against the Eagles trading for a quarterback are driving me crazy. It’s perfectly cool to trade for Russell Wilson now, assuming he’s available, which he might not be.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

Washington is really trying to find an answer at QB. Who will they land on?

Can you name which Washington player ranked second in receiving last year? Most people probably wouldn’t be able to get the answer. The Commanders seriously need some options outside of Terry McLaurin.

Trading Saquon Barkley might signal the Giants actually know what they’re doing now.

Where does Saquon end up if he’s not a Giant?

