Eagles miss out on Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson. Was it their choice or the opposite? - Inquirer

In an offseason in which two elite quarterbacks were available — one a future Hall of Famer, the other capable of someday being labeled as such — the Eagles couldn’t even get off the bench for either in trade discussions. While the Eagles have yet to publicly confirm their interest in Russell Wilson and/or Deshaun Watson — and likely never will — they did reach out to their respective teams, the Seahawks and Texans, NFL sources close to both situations told The Inquirer. More importantly, representatives or intermediaries, or whoever it took for the Eagles not to break league protocols, made contact with the quarterbacks to gauge whether the interest was mutual, the sources said.

NFL Mock Draft Simulation: Eagles beef up their defensive line - BGN

Pick 15: Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia. A changing of the guard is happening along the defensive line. Fletcher Cox has been cut and though his return is likely, it is clear he is no longer the difference maker that he used to be. Enter Jordan Davis, the athletic marvel and disruptive defensive tackle who can help lead the Eagles youth movement on defense.

Haason Reddick, Fletcher Cox, and what’s next for the Eagles in free agency - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski react to Philadelphia’s first (and only) free agent signing, sift through the odd Cox situation, and discuss Howie Roseman’s contract extension. The guys also talk about what’s next for the Eagles in free agency, the latest on Deshaun Watson, and more.

Why Watson trade could hurt Eagles’ ability to move Minshew - NBCSP

Last Saturday, CBS Sports NFL insider Jason LaCanfora linked the Colts with Eagles’ backup quarterback Gardner Minshew, saying Minshew was a name to watch for the Colts if they couldn’t land Kirk Cousins or another proven starter. The Colts aren’t getting Cousins, who agreed to a one-year, $35 million contract extension that will keep him with the Vikings through the 2023 season. While Mayfield hasn’t been a great NFL quarterback, the former No. 1 overall pick definitely qualifies as a somewhat proven starter. In a roundabout way, this Watson trade could end up hurting the Eagles’ ability to trade Minshew this offseason.

Report: Broncos are signing linebacker Alex Singleton - Mile High Report

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, it’s a one-year deal for $1.1 million dollars that is fully guaranteed. [...] I am not sure if Singleton will start over Baron Browning, but he at least gives the team a special teams captain who can be a productive player if called on to start.

Cowboys free agency 2022: Dallas signing wide receiver James Washington - Blogging The Boys

We had literally just posted about how the Dallas Cowboys were the only team in the NFL who had yet to sign an external free agent. That is no longer true! So far through free agency the Cowboys have been taking care of their own, and among the moves they have made has been retaining wide receiver Michael Gallup. Dallas traded away Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns and while CeeDee Lamb is expected to elevate his game in 2022 they needed a third option, especially ahead of the draft. At long last the Cowboys have gotten on the board and have done so with a wide receiver (one that former receiver Dez Bryant predicted that they would get). They are signing James Washington, formerly of the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN.

Big Blue View mailbag: Logan Ryan, Dave Gettleman, more questions - Big Blue View

Larry, I do believe it is Joe Schoen correctly taking the long view. I don’t, though, think making the choice now was about 2023 money. The Giants could have let Ryan play this year, cut him after the 2022 season, saved $9.25 million on the cap and carried $2.975M in dead money. GM Joe Schoen decided to eat the money because that really didn’t serve a good purpose for either side in 2022. If the Giants had determined that Ryan wasn’t part of their future, what sense did it makes to have him take up hundreds of snaps that could go to someone like Julian Love, Jarren Williams or a draft pick? I also wonder how much concern there was that Ryan, who was a player with a large voice in the locker room, was really a Joe Judge-Patrick Graham guy.

NFL draft takeaways from free agency, trades, other moves: Quarterback class spin, top-pick expectations and receiver class outlook - ESPN+

Reid: J.C. Jackson and Carlton Davis were considered the two cornerback prizes of free agency, and each landed a decent deal. Jackson went to the Los Angeles Chargers on a five-year, $82.5 million deal, and Davis went back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at three years and $45 million. But outside of those two players, the cornerback market has been slow. Teams have been hesitant with handing out big money to cornerbacks. And with prospects like Ahmad Gardner (Cincinnati), Derek Stingley Jr. (LSU) and Trent McDuffie (Washington) all expected to be top-20 picks, the slow-playing of the CB market makes sense. Not only is this a strong group in the first round, but there’s also depth in later rounds.

Travon Walker Highlights Post-Combine Risers - Football Outsiders

Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan. It pained me to watch Pittsburgh native Skyy Moore really stick it to my alma mater with 11 receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown in Western Michigan’s 44-41 win over eventual ACC champions Pitt early in the 2021 college football season. However, it was a sign of greater things to come. Moore surprised some by declaring for the draft, but ever since declaring his stock has risen dramatically. Moore has been receiving comparisons to the likes of Cooper Kupp because of his ability to excel in the slot and all over the field as a matchup nightmare with a combination of excellent route-running and athleticism. Draftniks are always attempting to identify the next archetype of player, like a “Deebo Samuel” type or a “Cooper Kupp” type, and Moore just happens to most emulate the Cooper Kupp skill set in this draft. However, Kupp was drafted 69th overall in the third round in 2017 by the Los Angeles Rams in part due to his age, the level of competition he faced at Eastern Washington, and his lackluster combine drills. The Rams were early proponents of using technology and analytical methods to measure in-game speed and were confident that Kupp played faster than his 40-yard dash time indicated, and they were right. However, draftniks and the NFL have not made the same mistake with Moore. Moore ran a 1.46s 10-yard split in his 40-yard dash which put him in the 97th percentile for wide receivers, which matches perfectly with his skill set as a weapon out of the slot. As a result of this performance, Moore rose from the 16th-ranked wide receiver with an Expected Draft Position in the late third round to being the ninth-ranked wide receiver with a mid-second-round Expected Draft Position. Only time will tell, but Moore looks to have solidified his placement as a top-100 player with the potential of becoming a top-50 player in the 2022 NFL draft.

NFL Reacts #32: Davante Adams trade and the fallout in Green Bay - The SB Nation NFL Show

Welcome to another edition of NFL Reacts! Kate Magdziuk and Justis Mosqueda are discussing the blockbuster Davante Adams trade to the Las Vegas Raiders. The move saves Green Bay a ton of money but significantly downgrades Aaron Rodgers’ pass catchers. We’ve got a fresh batch of NFL Reacts polls and the Browns’ interest in Deshaun Watson has ruined their relationship with Baker Mayfield. Deshaun Watson is expected to make a decision in the near future on his next team and the Rams are reloading for another title run.

