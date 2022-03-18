Boston Scott, Eagles reportedly agree to one-year contract

Despite not receiving a restricted free agent tender from the Eagles, Boston Scott is returning to Philadelphia in 2022. The 26-year-old running back agreed to terms on a one-year, $1.75 million contract worth up to $2.25 million with incentives, according to a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

The process of letting Scott test the market before ultimately re-signing him was not unexpected. Bleeding Green Nation wrote about it as a likely outcome back in February:

REVIEW: BoSco was the odd man out in the rotation early in the season; he didn’t log his first carry until after Miles Sanders got hurt in Week 7. Sanders getting hurt twice in 2021 opened up opportunities for Scott and he took advantage. Scott did have a really bad fumble against the New York Giants in Week 12 that contributed to a disappointing loss at MetLife Stadium. On the whole, though, he was pretty solid for a RB3 type. OUTLOOK: Scott is set to be a restricted free agent this offseason. The lowest RFA tender is worth about $2.43 million, which is like top 30 running back money in terms of annual value. That’s probably more than the Eagles are willing to pay him. The team could decline to tender Scott, allowing him to enter unrestricted free agency. From there, Scott could come back to the Eagles at a lower rate if he doesn’t have any better offers out there. Maybe he returns on a one-year deal worth just over $1 million?

As it currently stands, Scott figures to be RB3 in the Eagles’ running back rotation. Miles Sanders is RB1 and Kenneth Gainwell figures to move up to the RB2 role. Of course, it’s possible the Eagles also add another running back or two in the mix via free agency and/or the 2022 NFL Draft.

Scott is a rootable player with an underdog journey to his spot on the Eagles’ roster as a former member of the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad. He’s a solid option to have in the backfield.