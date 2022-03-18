Report: Deshaun Watson chooses trade to the Browns

Deshaun Watson will not be joining the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite their very serious interest in him, Watson was not willing to waive his no-trade clause for Philly.

Instead, Watson will be waiving his NTC for the Cleveland Browns. And so that’s where the Houston Texans will be sending him.

It’s a pretty surprising development considering that they were reportedly ruled out of the running for him. It was looking like it was down to the New Orleans Saints or Atlanta Falcons.

Though likely frustrated they couldn’t acquire him (or at least even get a meeting with him), the Eagles will at least be happy to know Watson isn’t joining the NFC. Eagles fans, meanwhile, will be relieved they don’t have to root for a team that employs a player with some serious allegations made against him. Watson was cleared of criminal charges last week but he is still subject to discipline as it relates to 1) pending civil lawsuits and 2) the NFL potentially doling out a suspension.

In addition to giving up assets to acquire Watson, the Browns are also reportedly signing him to a five-year, $230 million contract that is fully guaranteed. Wow.

With Watson officially out of play, Jalen Hurts is further cemented as the Eagles’ starting quarterback for the 2022 season.

Hurts and the Eagles will face Watson and the Browns in joint training camp practices ahead of their preseason game this summer.