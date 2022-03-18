Podcast: What’s next for the Eagles in free agency?

The Eagles made a big splash earlier in the week by signing Haason Reddick. Since then, though? It’s beeen pretty quiet! At least in the way of additions to the team.

So, what’s next for the Birds? Who might they sign or trade for?

Jimmy Kempski and I discussed that and much more in the latest BGN Radio podcast episode.

Other show topics include:

Analyzing and grading the Reddick signing. How exactly does he fit in? What can we reasonably expect from him?

Fletcher Cox is gone ... or maybe not? Is there enough heat for the Eagles not trading him when they could’ve last year?

Jimmy sheds some more insight on Howie Roseman’s contract extension. BLG clarifies his skepticism about the Eagles GM.

Deshaun Watson probably isn’t coming to the Eagles ... but what does it say about Jalen Hurts that they’re so interested in him? And a theory why Watson won’t waive his no-trade clause for Philly.

Who is left for the Eagles to sign at wide receiver, safety, and linebacker? Some released players might be worth keeping an eye on.

Do free agents not want to come to Philly?

