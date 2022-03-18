NFL Mock Draft Simulation: Eagles beef up their defensive line

Welcome back to the Mock Simulation Series! In this weekly column, I use the awesome draft simulator over at The Draft Network every week to play out different draft scenarios for the Eagles. Philadelphia has 10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, so there are many avenues for roster improvement that we will explore leading up to late April.

Pick 15: Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia

A changing of the guard is happening along the defensive line. Fletcher Cox has been cut and though his return is likely, it is clear he is no longer the difference maker that he used to be. Enter Jordan Davis, the athletic marvel and disruptive defensive tackle who can help lead the Eagles youth movement on defense.

Pick 16: George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue

Even with Haason Reddick in the fold, the Eagles should still juice up their defensive line. Reddick figures to be more of a chess piece on defense, leaving a gap where the Eagles still need pure edge defenders. George Karlaftis has a high ceiling and would be in a great place to develop with so many other talented and veteran defenders in the meeting room with him.

Pick 19: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

I go back and forth on this, but Chris Olave might be the best receiver in the 2022 class. This receiver group is much closer together in talent between the first and seventh best player than in years before, but there is no denying Olave has as high a ceiling as any other pass catcher this year. Not only is the Buckeye speedy, but he has great route running ability and ball skills to match. Having Olave on the field with DeVonta Smith would drive defenses crazy.

Pick 51: Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

A poor showing at the NFL Combine all but killed the first-round hype for Roger McCreary, but he is still a very good cornerback prospect. McCreary is a feisty and physical cornerback who can still win as a perimeter defender in the Eagles defense, especially as a CB2 across from Darius Slay.

Pick 83: Darrian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky

Darrian Kinnard is one of my favorite fits for Philly in this draft. He is a big, nasty offensive lineman who could immediately start at that right guard spot.

Pick 124: Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

A good rule for the Eagles in this draft will be “draft Georgia defenders.” Quay Walker is starting to garner some serious draft hype after an impressive combine showing. Walker is a missile on defense with great speed, instincts and no fear of getting into traffic. He is a bit raw, but he is exactly the type of athlete the Eagles have been missing at linebacker for a very long time.

Pick 154: Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

If you’ve read previous versions of this weekly simulation, you know the deal here…

Pick 162: Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati

Once again, the Eagles should dip into the running back pot at some point in this draft. There are a ton of solid options for ball carriers that can immediately factor into the Eagles running game. Ford is a very good athlete with a physical running style and makes a lot of sense for what the Eagles need in their backfield.

Pick 166: Cole Turner, TE, Nevada

Cole Turner is a great fit into the Eagles TE room. His size and ball skills give the Eagles a polished pass catcher behind Dallas Goedert where they did not really have much depth once Zach Ertz left.

Pick 195: Verone McKinley III, S, Oregon

While the Eagles could address safety through free agency, Verone McKinley III is a great late round gamble. The Oregon safety is a talented playmaker and would add a new dynamic to the Eagles secondary that they have lacked in recent years.

