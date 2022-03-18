Eagles News: New contracts for some former Birds

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Report: The Packers will re-sign CB Rasul Douglas - Acme Packing Company

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, the Green Bay Packers expect to sign cornerback Rasul Douglas when the Davante Adams trade with the Las Vegas Raiders is official. Douglas was picked up off of the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad in October following injuries to Jaire Alexander and Kevin King, eventually leading to starts in 10 of the final 12 games of the Packers’ season, including the playoffs. Douglas earned Pro Bowl alternate status for his five-interception season that featured two pick-sixes. His return to Green Bay likely puts him and 2021 first-round pick Eric Stokes in competition for playing time opposite of Jaire Alexander in base looks, with Alexander likely to play in the slot — as he did against the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs — in nickel and dime situations.

Report: Sidney Jones coming back - Field Gulls

It’s been a busy week for the Seattle Seahawks, who less than a week ago learned the team would play the 2022 season without Russell Wilson or Bobby Wagner. However, so far this week, the news has been far more positive in terms of the team retaining its own players. First, reports emerged that free safety Quandre Diggs would be back with the team on a new, three-year contract, and that was followed by an announcement from the agent for Al Woods that Woods will also be returning to Seattle. In continuing to work on keeping the secondary together, the Hawks are set to bring back Sidney Jones.

Raiders free agency 2022: Fullback Jakob Johnson, receiver Mack Hollins signed - Silver And Black Pride

Meanwhile, Hollins will likely be a rotational receiver as well as a special team contributor. He is a big receiver at 6-4, 221 pounds. He has never had more than 16 catches in four NFL seasons.

Report: Fletcher Cox returning to Eagles on one-year contract - BGN

This whole situation has been pretty strange. From a restructure that cap expert Jason Fitzgerald dubbed as “one of the more complex contracts I’ve seen in the NFL” to Cox being designated as a post-June 1 cut and then essentially brought back hours later ... this is hardly standard procedure. The bottom line, though, is that it appears Cox will be returning for his 11th season with the Eagles. On one hand, the Eagles are a worse team without Cox. In that regard, his return is welcomed. On the other hand, it’s hard to say the Eagles are optimizing their resources by spending them on a declining, aging player with 4.5 sacks in his last 22 games.

Eagles Designate Fletcher Cox a June 1 Cut - Over The Cap

The new contract gave the Eagles plenty of flexibility with Cox. Originally Cox would have counted for $23.88 million on the 2022 salary cap with over $20 million in dead money if cut. With such a high salary the June 1 possibility likely did not exist because they would have had to carry him on the 2022 salary cap at that high figure. Basically this allowed them to drop his 2021 and 2022 salary cap numbers and push the charges out to 2023 which never could have happened on the original contract.

At the Podium: Eagles new pass rusher Haason Reddick on returning home to Philly - BGN Radio

The Eagles new pass rusher Haason Reddick speaks to the Philly media on Thursday about returning home to Philly, why he wanted to join the Eagles and players that have reached out to him so far.

How free agency has changed the 2022 NFL Draft landscape for each division - PFF

Amari Cooper and La’el Collins exiting Dallas could open the door for the Cowboys to target either position — receiver or tackle — in the draft at Pick No. 24. A Tier 1 tackle could fall to them, but even a player such as Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann would be a solid option. It’s more likely they take a receiver later in the draft as opposed to early on, since extending Michael Gallup means their receiving corps is still formidable. The Philadelphia Eagles‘ draft strategy won’t change based on free agency. They could still provide help at receiver for quarterback Jalen Hurts, refresh the offensive line or go all defense with their three picks. The New York Giants are in the same boat with having so many needs, and them signing guard Mark Glowinski still doesn’t change what they’ll look for with Pick Nos. 5 and 7. The Washington Commanders will certainly not be looking for a quarterback at Pick No. 11, as many mock drafts and analysts had suggested before the Carson Wentz trade, so a receiver, linebacker or safety could be in the cards for them.

Haason Reddick’s high school coach: ‘You could see something special’ - PE.com

Haason Reddick’s road to becoming a Philadelphia Eagle was far from conventional. It’s actually an inspiring tale of overcoming huge odds and refusing to back down when the chips were stacked against him. Reddick attended Camden Catholic (N.J.) in ninth grade before transferring to Haddon Heights (N.J.) High School, and it wasn’t until his senior year that he stepped on the field in any substantial way. Even then, it didn’t last long. “Here’s a kid who probably had less than 100 high school snaps in his career, so when it came time to put stuff on film, he was really worried. He said, ‘I don’t have enough (film). No one’s going to find me,’ said former Haddon Heights High School Head Coach Ralph Schiavo, who was named the school’s head football coach prior to Reddick’s 12th grade season. “Haason suffered a knee injury and didn’t play at all in his junior year, so the first time I saw him was the summer of his senior year. That’s when I got the head coaching job.”

2022 NFL free agency frenzy: Three good fits and three head-scratchers - NFL.com

HEAD-SCRATCHERS: Fresh off a brief tenure in Indianapolis that ended in disappointment, Carson Wentz has an average annual salary that currently ranks ninth among quarterbacks at $32 million. According to my win-share metrics, he was QB19 in 2021. When not under pressure last season, Wentz had an NGS passing score of 82, which ranked 23rd. His 66.4 completion percentage (26th) and 6.7 yards per attempt (27th) when pressure-free also left much to be desired.

Carson Wentz Introductory Press Conference - Hogs Haven

Carson Wentz had a lot of questions surrounding his exit and tr$$ade from two teams over the last two seasons. The Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts both dumped him, and now the veteran QB has to grow and learn from those situations and his mistakes or his status in the NFL will drop even further. To his credit, Wentz took responsibility for his poor play at the end of the Colts’ season. They seemed destined to make the playoffs, but crashed hard the last few weeks. Wentz took a lot of criticism for that play from fans, media, snd his own organization. During today’s media session, Wentz said he had played poorly and wasted an opportunity. Wentz dodged a lot of the questions about reports of leadership and locker room issues at his last two teams. He said he doesn’t read the negative reports about himself, but admitted they are a strain on his family.

Cowboys free agency 2022: The team will reportedly release La’el Collins with no trade coming - Blogging The Boys

Collins over the past few years. There were injury issues, a case of being out of shape at camp, and the recent suspension which wasn’t exactly a good look for the player. On the field, though, he could produce when called upon. He will have a market because he is a talented player who can start in this league But in 2021, he had to “win” his position back from Terence Steele after his suspension, a sign of the Cowboys displeasure. Steele has started a lot of games for the Cowboy over the past couple of years, is much cheaper, and will likely be the new right tackle. As our own Aidan Davis wrote, the drop-off might not be that much between the two players. The Cowboys are saving a lot of money this offseason, the question is when will they start spending it, if at all.

Logan Ryan cut: Giants move on from veteran safety in somewhat surprising move - Big Blue View

This move, obviously, is about fit more than cap savings. Ryan, a nine-year veteran, spent the last two seasons in New York. He started 30 games and quickly emerged as a team leader after signing right before the start of the 2020 season. Ryan, though, had ties to former coach Joe Judge and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham from their time together with the New England Patriots. With a new regime in charge, the Giants have decided to move on. This decision leaves the Giants thin at the safety position. Jabrill Peppers is a free agent and J.R. Reed is not expected to be brought back. That leaves Xavier McKinney and Julian Love as the only experienced safeties on the current roster. Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, thought by some to be the best player in the 2022 NFL Draft, now has to be considered a potential target for the Giants, who have the fifth and seventh overall picks.

The Panthers are out of the running for Deshaun Watson - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers went into last season with the singular goal of trading for Deshaun Watson. They have failed in that endeavor as Watson has eliminated the team from contention for his services. The finalists are the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons, with a decision expected early next week.

Will another team enter the Deshaun Watson chase? - PFT

As he ponders this small universe of choices, could someone else get involved? It’s a question we posed last night to a source with knowledge of the dynamics, and the possibility was not ruled out. If any other team is going to get involved, it needs to first deal with the Texans. Houston is authorizing contact with Watson only after an acceptable trade proposal is in place. Then, Watson can decide whether to take the meeting. There has been scattered speculation and rumor mongering about other teams that could enter the fray. From the 49ers to the Eagles to the Seahawks, various teams have been connected to Watson.

Rams WR Robert Woods is a “prime trade candidate” per reports - Turf Show Times

A quiet start to LA Rams free agency this week has since taken off. The Rams didn’t add any players in the first two days of free agency, then saw Von Miller leave for the Buffalo Bills and signed Allen Robinson away from the Chicago Bears, a move that we saw written in the stars. But signing Robinson not only took up a receiver spot on the roster, it also means that the Rams must allocate tens of millions of more dollars at the position to one player and so I speculated on Thursday that L.A. could be looking to trade one of their own away. Then on Thursday evening, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that teams started calling the Rams about Robert Woods after they signed Robinson, and that he is now a “prime trade candidate” being discussed around the league.

So, Uh, What Exactly Are the Jaguars Doing? - The Ringer

It’s clear, after a whirlwind week of spending, that the Jags are trying to build around Trevor Lawrence. Whether they’re doing it in a way that makes sense, though, is a different question.

The NFL’s quarterback shuffle is only going to get weirder - SB Nation

The movement of quarterbacks this offseason has been unprecedented, as has the use of the phrase “bridge QB.” A perfect storm has been brewing for over a year, leading us to a point where many teams are frustrated, and unless you’re a lucky organization with a top-tier passer or developmental player, you’re trying to do anything to get better. Over a third of the league is in a position where they either want a QB, or will be looking for one in the very near future. This number could swell even further if/when teams decide their status quo isn’t working. However, quarterback need alone isn’t pushing this current movement, there’s a lot more in all this. We have a lack of available talent at quarterback, an upcoming draft that is weak at the position, and a future draft that could be exceptionally deep with signal callers.

The Look Ahead #81: Where does Deshaun Watson end up + Free Agency Superlatives - The SB Nation NFL Show

Rob “Stats” Guerrera and RJ Ochoa debate where Deshaun Watson will ultimately land, and hand out their awards for the free agency period so far. (Recorded before the Browns were eliminated from consideration). 2:19 - Deshaun Watson hasn’t given his rose away just yet. 9:12 - Free Agency Superlative #1: Notre Dame Award (Cowboys). 19:33- Free Agency Superlative #2: Wuph.com (Russell Wilson). 22:36 - WTF is Carson Wentz wearing to his first Commanders press conference. 26:43- Don’t blame the Seahawks for pointing out Russ wants to leave. 28:46 - Free Agency Superlative #3: Welcome Back Award (MNF). 35:56 - Free Agency Superlative #4: Make Your Own Luck (Ravens). 37:56- Why the Steelers signing Mitchell Trubisky makes no sense to Stats.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Click here for a personalized video message