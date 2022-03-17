Rumor: Eagles were interested in Allen Robinson before he signed with Rams

Well, cross Allen Robinson’s name off the list of free agent wide receivers available to the Philadelphia Eagles.

A-Rob is reportedly joining the Los Angeles Rams on a three-year, $45 million contract with $30 million guaranteed.

The Eagles reportedly had some interest in Robinson. That much isn’t hard to believe considering their need for more talent at his position and the fact that Philly employs the guy (former Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell) who drafted him. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that “many around the league believed” they were involved in his market, as were the Las Vegas Raiders.

It’s unclear exactly how serious the Eagles were about signing Robinson. If the money was close, it’s not hard to believe he preferred going to the reigning Super Bowl champions. Still, it’s not exactly fun for Eagles fans to see players turn down their favorite team. Top free agent safety Marcus Williams chose the Baltimore Ravens despite reportedly receiving a similar contract offer from Philly. The Eagles had interest in Christian Kirk before he chose the Jags, though it’s hard to blame Howie Roseman for not wanting to pay him $18 million per year.

In any case, the Eagles’ hunt for an addition to their receiving corps continues. The remaining options aren’t all that very exciting. If we’re ruling out JuJu Smith-Schuster, whom the Eagles are reportedly NOT interested in, here are some of the realistic top remaining candidates:

Will Fuller

Jamison Crowder

Keelan Cole

Zach Pascal

Byron Pringle

Sammy Watkins

Meh.