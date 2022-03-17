Eagles All-22 Film Review: Haason Reddick is a splash player

The Eagles made a big addition! This week’s film room had to be all about new signing Haason Reddick, so let’s just get straight to it.

I will do this just like I do all the player reports that I have been doing recently, by starting with the stats before looking at strengths, weaknesses, providing an overall summary and then predicting what I think the player will bring to the Eagles moving forward. I’m excited for this one, let’s go.

Stats/Scheme Info

All numbers per PFF with 20% minimum snaps and based off EDGE defenders (120 total)

- Lines up on both sides of DL. 424 snaps on the left, 387 on the right.

- Only 17 snaps in the box, nearly all snaps on the DL.

- 341 run defense snaps, 438 pass rush snaps, 73 snaps in coverage.

(Interesting comparison - Genard Avery - 213 run defense snaps, 88 pass rush snaps, 86 coverage snaps).

- 23.5 sacks the past 2 seasons.

- 67.7 total PFF grade, ranks 43rd. 70.4 run defense, ranks 22nd. 65.9 pass rush, ranks 55th.

- 44 total pressures, ranks 36th. 7 QB hits, ranks 41st. 22 hurries, ranks 51st.

- 35 ‘stops’, ranks 13th.

- 3 penalties, ranks 32nd (Barnett had 8, ranking 3rd).

- Pass rush ‘win’ % of 12.5, ranks 70th.

- Pass rush productivity of 7.2, ranks 34th.

Strengths

+ A really top athlete. Can change direction quickly, is extremely fast and does a great job chasing down offensive players and finishing plays.

That first step is seriously explosive. Not seen many pass rushers with such a good first step. If you can line him up over an unathletic tackle (Reddick can play either side) then you can almost guarantee he will make an impact play or two each game. pic.twitter.com/sGPJpxec91 — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) March 16, 2022

Another awesome high motor, never give up style of play. His attitude looks great. Speedy rushers who can put pressure on QBs is extremely important in the era of second reaction plays too. You need pass rushers who can chase down mobile QBs and Reddick fits that bill perfectly. pic.twitter.com/3UsCRpq0P8 — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) March 16, 2022

He can also use tempo effectively to confuse offensive lineman. You can see him start slow here in order to lure the lineman in. Then the second he sees the lineman go for him he hits the turbo and absolutely flies out of his break and past him. pic.twitter.com/5fMJLRIuub — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) March 17, 2022

+ Excellent motor, plays hard and physical right to the end of the play. Has a bit of nastiness in his game which I like!

There's a good hint of nastiness in his game too. He plays hard. Might be a nothing play but he's annoyed that the OL hits his facemask and lets him know. Always good to see some aggressiveness from your defensive players! pic.twitter.com/zGD9vSJlVC — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) March 16, 2022

He's definitely what you would call 'high motor'. He plays extremely hard every snap and gets a fair few clean up sacks due to him never giving up on the play and being extremely quick. He's one of those players who always seems around the ball... pic.twitter.com/b3EBPcux91 — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) March 16, 2022

+ Elite first step, can explode out of his stance and beat tackles before they have a chance to get their hands on him. This is his elite trait.

Another big, big part of the explosive first step is that when he does win early, he can win against a 3 step drop which is huge for an Eagles team who gave up so so many quick passes last year. He might not get consistent pressure but he makes a huge amount of impact plays. pic.twitter.com/WS7v3nYECH — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) March 16, 2022

Haason Reddick film thread... Both the positives and negatives. Will update throughout the day before a long article on BGN tomorrow. Not breaking news here, but the number 1 trait he has is the explosive first step off the edge. It's an elite trait that shows up continually. pic.twitter.com/ArAeB5S0Tq — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) March 16, 2022

+ Has the speed and awareness to play boot action from the backside and also the speed to chase down running backs when playing backside.

I think some of his sack numbers were inflated with some easy ones last year, but his speed on the backside is vital in a league where teams want to get to the edge. He can help out against boot action and has the speed to close down the RB even when he is the backside defender. pic.twitter.com/m3pKcZ82gG — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) March 17, 2022

Example here of defending the run from the backside. Undersized but too strong and quick for tight ends. He's also a tough player to leave unblocked because he is so, so fast. Have I mentioned how fast he is enough by now? pic.twitter.com/NIGJ1obUXv — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) March 17, 2022

The quickness/speed is also really useful against the read option where backside EDGE defenders are often put in the conflict. He has the speed to watch the QB and still get to the RB if he keeps it. pic.twitter.com/xznYXV31D2 — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) March 17, 2022

+ Can bend the edge really well when he gets past the offensive tackle

I mean... It's against a tight end but not many players have that speed, athleticism or bend. This is a hell of a play. Why on earth did the Cardinals make him an off ball linebacker again?! pic.twitter.com/ECYlcknomC — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) March 16, 2022

+ Has the speed to deal with being put in a conflict on read option plays. Shows examples where he can handle both the quarterback and the running back due to his speed.

The quickness/speed is also really useful against the read option where backside EDGE defenders are often put in the conflict. He has the speed to watch the QB and still get to the RB if he keeps it. pic.twitter.com/xznYXV31D2 — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) March 17, 2022

+ Doesn’t just win by speed, can win with hand placement and counter moves.

He is not just a speed, bend the edge guy either. He does have counter moves and does understand hand placement and can disengage from offensive lineman. I wouldn't say he does it very often but it is something you see him do occasionally. pic.twitter.com/UGzg88h7jX — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) March 16, 2022

Can he win with hand usage and not just elite speed and bend? Yes he can. He is not just a speed rusher and does show that (at times) he can disengage. The thing that still stands out to me is just how quickly he can get to the QB. Not many EDGE rushers move quicker. pic.twitter.com/sOHGRasmrU — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) March 17, 2022

+ Is a very versatile athlete and can line up all over the field. He is athletic enough to play a number of different positions.

+ Makes huge, game changing plays. This cannot be overstated.

Weaknesses

- Sack production inflated due to some easy ones last year.

- More of a splash player rather than someone who consistently wins and gets pressure. Athletic tackles will get the better of him quite consistently.

On the flip side, he will struggle at times to disengage from athletic tackles who match his first step. I wouldn't say Reddick gets consistent pressure, he's someone who makes big plays. But you do see games against good athletic players who he struggles to win against. pic.twitter.com/R81eAsekxu — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) March 16, 2022

You also will see him a lot of pass rushing reps against athletic tackles. His pressure rate numbers are not excellent because athletic tackles will get the better of him when they match his first step. More of my thoughts on this in the article... pic.twitter.com/oxqPNcRYSU — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) March 17, 2022

- Doesn’t have power when rushing the quarterback and will not collapse the pocket with a bull rush.

- Gets moved in the running game. Offensive tackles can drive him back pretty consistently despite how hard he plays.

Again, really does get pushed back in the run game. Really interested to see if the Eagles think he can handle playing EDGE on early downs and do enough against the run pic.twitter.com/MGqDImpJhh — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) March 17, 2022

Again, really has no chance at his size/strength to deal with even a slight combo block from a guard/tackle. He will have plays where he gets moved too easily and needs to be stronger. pic.twitter.com/WjbZSFerGA — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) March 17, 2022

Right so, onto some negatives. He is undersized and can absolutely get moved in the run game. He's tough and competes but sometimes he just gets moved by bigger, stronger offensive lineman. You do have to have a plan for this. pic.twitter.com/bmtJR6iT9Z — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) March 17, 2022

Overall

Reddick is an explosive outside pass rusher who wins with an elite first step, excellent bend, and great closing speed. He is an impact player who has the ability to make one or two game changing plays every single week. Despite having the ability to drop into coverage, this is not his strong suit and he should be not asked to do this consistently. Even when he does not get pressure, he can impact quarterbacks who are attempting to make second reaction plays outside the pocket due to his elite closing speed for the position. He is a high motor player who plays extremely physical but can be moved in the run game due to his lack of size.

The Future

I am really intrigued to see how the Eagles use Reddick. I’ve seen a lot of talk about him replacing Genard Avery but if you look at the numbers at the start of the article, Avery dropped into coverage way more than Reddick ever should. Reddick is essentially an explosive but undersized EDGE rusher who should help the Eagles pass rush which they desperately need. I expect Reddick to play in Avery’s position in base (the SAM linebacker in a 5-2 front) but Gannon is going to have to adjust how he treats that position and must let him rush the quarterback more or Reddick is going to be a bad fit. In nickel and in 3rd and long situations I expect Reddick to just line up as the EDGE and go after the quarterback every single time.

I was concerned when looking at Reddick’s pass rushing numbers because it’s clear that he consistently is not great when looking at several different metrics. But I feel better after watching his tape. He is not someone who will win consistently and get constant pressure. If you think the Eagles have signed someone who can do that, I think you will be disappointed by how often very athletic tackles can block him quite easily and take him out of the play.

But he is a splash player, a game-wrecker, almost like a DeSean Jackson type of player but on the defensive side. He might not get a ton of pressures but he makes huge plays because when he wins off the line of scrimmage he can basically sack the quarterback before they even hit the back of a 3-step drop. This is hugely important for a team who gave up so many short passing plays last year. The Eagles needed immediate pressure and I believe they signed a player who will help them get that. There aren’t many players that can create as many big plays as Reddick, which is evident when you look at his sack numbers.

I think the Eagles will move him around and use him in a variety of roles but ultimately, I expect Reddick to rush the passer most of the time. In the current NFL, nearly all defenses give up big plays and points so it is vital to have a few players on defense who can make a few massive impact plays that can shift the momentum of a game. I believe Reddick is one of those players who can do that and I am extremely excited to watch him chase down quarterbacks next season for the Eagles.