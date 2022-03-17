Carson Wentz admits it’ll be weird returning to Philly as a division rival

Carson Wentz is back in the NFC East as the new starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders after being traded by the Indianapolis Colts. The former Eagles first-round pick had his introductory press conference with reporters, and was asked about what it’ll be like returning to Philly twice a season.

“I’m excited. Coming back to the East, lot of good memories. Spent a lot of time in this division, obviously. Back to No. 11, so it feels like home to me. So, I’m excited. Lot of familiarity — obviously, things chance, teams change, defenses have changed, coaches change, but obviously the same rivalries, and those things. I’ll admit it, it will be weird that first time going to The Linc. I’m sure I’ll hear a little bit of everything. Definitely am aware of that, and I embrace it. I embrace it. It’s exciting, and I try and keep all those things at bay. It’s just football. Just go play ball and all the outside noise will take care of itself.”

Wentz spoke a few different times about his early career with the Eagles, but always with a positive tone. He lauded the relationships he built with teammates, and admitted it was humbling to be benched and then traded from Philly, but he’s just trying to stay optimistic and isn’t holding a grudge. He does use it as motivation, but is trying not to let it be a chip on his shoulder as he moves forward.

Several times Wentz said that he doesn’t hear a lot of what is said and is pretty secluded from online opinions. The QB also said that physically, he feels as good as ever, but acknowledged that he’s looking forward to growing in and around the game mentally with this new opportunity.

As for his bold outfit choice, Wentz explained that the gold jacket was something he had from his time at North Dakota State and his wife found the maroon shirt to pair it with.

Here’s the full interview: