Howie Roseman, Eagles reportedly agree to 3-year contract extension

Like it or not, Howie Roseman is here to stay.

The Philadelphia Eagles signed their executive vice president/general manager to a three-year contract extension, according to a report from Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice (and BGN Radio).

Roseman was previously signed to an extension that ran through 2022, so Jeffrey Lurie was in a position to make a decision on his future. Or else just bring him back as a lame duck.

It shouldn’t be difficult to have mixed feelings on Roseman as the Eagles’ general manager.

On one hand, he was the architect of the Eagles’ only Super Bowl victory in franchise history. He’s one of the best GMs in the league when it comes to understanding value and navigating trades. Look no further than the Carson Wentz deal for an example. Many will be quick to point out that the Eagles have made the playoffs in four out of the last five years.

On the other hand, some of the Roseman praise goes too far. The reality is the Eagles are 18th in point differential and 19th in winning percentage since raising the Vince Lombardi Trophy. And this while benefiting from playing in arguably the worst division in the NFL. In their last 48 games outside of the NFC East, the Birds are just 19-29 (hat tip to Sheil Kapadia on Birds With Friends). The Eagles are currently in a four-year stretch without a top 10 overall DVOA finish, which is the first time that’s happened to them since 1984-1987. The Eagles have just four playoff wins in Roseman’s 11 years as GM and an overall record of 100-92-1.

There’s a sense that Roseman has the Eagles pointed in the right direction after a quality 2021 offseason. Perhaps that’s the case. Armed with three first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, there’s an opportunity for Roseman to build another legitimate contender.

Currently, though, the Eagles still lack an undisputed franchise quarterback. And while Nick Sirianni showed signs of promise last year, Roseman typically hasn’t been able to last long with head coaches. He was with Andy Reid for three years, Chip Kelly for two (excluding his 2015 season spent in exile), and Doug Pederson for five.

Based on merit, Roseman’s job really should’ve been in jeopardy following the 2020 season. But most presumed he was never in any serious danger due to his close relationship with Lurie. And so it’s hardly a surprise that Roseman is getting a longer leash to turn the Eagles around.

Only time will tell if he can.