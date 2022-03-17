Eagles News: Merrill Reese signs contract extension with WIP

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Eagles announcer Merrill Reese signs new WIP contract - Inquirer

If you’re among the thousands of Eagles fans who mute their television each week to hear Merrill Reese call the game on WIP-FM, you’re in luck. Reese, the radio voice of the Eagles for nearly 45 years, announced Wednesday that he has signed a new contract that will keep him in the booth for three more years, through the 2024 season. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “I will never willingly retire — they will have to remove me with a crane, because this is what I love doing more than anything else in the world,” Reese told WIP host Angelo Cataldi, who is retiring at the end of this year.

Deshaun Watson headed to the Eagles? Barrett Brooks feels he may soon be - BGN

“You take chances with any draft picks for your future, but when you have an established quarterback like Watson, that’s gold with any organization,” said Brooks, who just re-signed with Eagles Postgame Live for another two years, while allowing him to do his college games on weekends. “The source I heard this from is tied-in, and I mean tied-in to the organization. There’s no question the deal will involve all three first-round draft picks, and talking to the source, Howie Roseman (the Eagles’ general manager) does his homework and is willing to take risks.I would say it’s around 90 percent that it could happen. This came up in a casual conversation and it went as far as saying this is a done deal, the Eagles want Watson that bad. The move would put the Eagles in a new spot. Watson is only 26 and Jalen Hurts is only 23. Getting Reddick changes what they were going to do in the first round.”

Wulf: Eagles proposed rule change to NFL hiring practices is sour grapes at best - The Athletic

It can also be construed as anti-diversity. In an ecosystem notorious for its repression of minority advancement within the front-office and coaching ranks, the Eagles, Ravens, Bills and Buccaneers are asking for more restrictions on upward mobility within the league. Cunningham and Brown are 36 and 33, respectively. That they both ascended to assistant general manager positions so young as non-White men should be celebrated by the league, not punished because it was inconvenient for their former employer. As for the Eagles, they hired well, promoted well and seem to have prepared themselves well for front-office churn. They should be proud, not petulant.

5 things to know about new Eagles LB Haason Reddick - PE.com

4. The Cardinals drafted the 6-foot-1, 235-pound Reddick and used him as an off-ball linebacker his first three seasons. According to Pro Football Focus, the Cardinals used Reddick as a pass rusher on only 23 percent of his snaps in his first three seasons. He had 7.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss. In his breakout year of 2020, Reddick rushed the passer 43.4 percent of the time and posted 12.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss. He generated 50 quarterback pressures. Reddick earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors after notching a franchise-record five sacks and three forced fumbles against the Giants. Reddick signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers to reunite with his coaches from Temple and amassed another 11 sacks, 18 quarterback hits, and 43 quarterback pressures. Since 2020, Reddick is fifth in the NFL with 23.5 sacks and is tied for fourth with 27 tackles for loss.

Carson Wentz officially joins the Washington Commanders after trade with the Indianapolis Colts - Hogs Haven

The Carson Wentz era has officially begun for the Washington Commanders. The trade with the Indianapolis Colts is now official, and Wentz comes in as QB1. Washington traded a 3rd round pick this year, a 3rd round pick next year that can go to a 2nd round pick if he plays 70$% of the snaps, and Washington and Indy also swapped places in the 2nd round this year in return for Wentz and the Colts’ 7th round pick. Washington also takes on Wentz’s remaining contract, which includes a $28.3 million cap hit this year, but no guaranteed money for the final two years.

Dallas Cowboys free agency: Von Miller signs with Buffalo Bills on 6-year, $120M contract - Blogging The Boys

On the one hand you can say that the Cowboys are wise for not overpaying, but as many tend to note this time of year every free agency acquisition is an overpay. The Bills got an impact player on defense which they could have used when their season ended and they are likely totally fine with the high price tag in the name of bettering their roster. So while it is understandable for the Cowboys to shy away they are supposed to be a roster that is as close as the Bills, are they not? They play in a weaker conference and seemingly are at a point as a team where they can contend to win another title, right? Perhaps they should have simply gone for it and thrown caution to the wind.

Giants 2022 free agency: TE Ricky Seals-Jones signs with New York - Big Blue View

The New York Giants are addressing their obvious need at tight end by signing Ricky Seals-Jones, according to a report from ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan. None of the Giants three primary tight ends from 2021 will be back next season. Evan Engram signed as a free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kyle Rudolph and Kaden Smith were cut. Levine Toilolo is also a free agent. Seals-Jones is a five-year NFL veteran, and the Giants will be 28-year-old’s fifth team. He spent two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals after making the team in 2017 as an undrafted free agent, and one each with the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Football Team. Seals-Jones has 90 career receptions, including 30 last season with Washington.

Steelers sign LB Myles Jack to a 2-year contract worth $16 million dollars - Behind The Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been players in the early stages of the NFL free agency period, and they continue to make moves in preparation for the 2022 regular season. After spending the early portions of the week addressing the offensive line, the Steelers have now turned their attention to the defensive side of the football. After signing former Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace Tuesday, the team has added a linebacker by way of former Jacksonville Jaguars standout Myles Jack.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Click here for a personalized video message