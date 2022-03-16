Eagles will host Devonte Wyatt on pre-draft visit

We’re back, baby!

After essentially two years of not being able to track official pre-draft visits (thanks for nothing, COVID!), the NFL is once again allowing teams to host prospects at their facilities. Huge for my brand as the “Eagles pre-draft visit tracker guy.” Huge for Bleeding Green Nation as a whole, really.

As a reminder, teams are allowed to bring in 30 prospects for official visits leading up to NFL Draft each year. These visits don’t necessarily guarantee the team is actually interested in drafting the player. Howie Roseman once admitted to using some of their visits as smokescreens to mask their true interests. Note that the team is not permitted to physically work out the player during these visits but they are allowed to check medical information and interview the prospect.

The first reported visit for the Philadelphia Eagles leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft is Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt. Wyatt revealed as much to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein (hat tip to @igglesnut on Twitter). He’s also currently scheduled to meet with the Las Vegas Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Jets, and Kansas City Chiefs.

Wyatt is a bit on the older side for a draft prospect considering he turns 24 later this month. The senior defensive tackle finished his college career with 113 total tackles, five sacks, three pass deflections, and two forced fumbles in 49 games played.

The Eagles could afford to add more interior defensive line talent, especially with Fletcher Cox potentially leaving via trade. We now know Wyatt is on the Birds’ radar. In addition to bringing him to Philly for a visit, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon attended Georgia’s pro day on Wednesday. To be determined if the Eagles might also have interest in Wyatt’s teammate, Jordan Davis, who absolutely blew up the NFL Combine.

Scouting report via NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein:

Highly active defensive tackle with decent strength. Wyatt is made for movement and disruptions. He helped himself in 2021 with better tape both against the run and as a pass rusher. His lateral quickness is useful in beating zone blocks and in sliding across the front in a game-based pass rush. Wyatt has adequate strength but struggles to withstand a second blocker. The traits are average, but the effort is consistent and Wyatt should fit nicely as a rotational, gap-seeking three-technique with disruptive flashes.

Highlights:

Spider graph via Mockdraftable:

Complete list of known Philadelphia Eagles draft visits

Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt