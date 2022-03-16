Deshaun Watson headed to the Eagles? Barrett Brooks feels he may soon be

Barrett Brooks has a good sense of things. The long-time host of Eagles Postgame Live on NBC Sports Philadelphia is also connected. So, when Brooks, an affable bear of a man who played 12 seasons in the NFL—his first four with the Eagles, after being drafted in the second round of the 1995 draft out of Kansas State—says something there is legitimacy behind it.

Recently, Brooks said the following that caught the attention of more than a few locally, “I think it could really happen that Deshaun Watson comes to the Eagles possibly by Friday, but the Eagles to make the deal are going to have to let some guys go, along with the three first-round draft picks.”

Brooks says his information comes from a source “in the know,” with some knowledge of the inner workings of the NFL.

What makes this possible is the big hammer the Eagles hold: The No 15, 16 and 19 picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. What also makes it a possibility came on Monday when the Eagles signed free agent and former Temple star Haason Reddick, helping to answer the Eagles’ edge rusher needs.

“You take chances with any draft picks for your future, but when you have an established quarterback like Watson, that’s gold with any organization,” said Brooks, who just re-signed with Eagles Postgame Live for another two years, while allowing him to do his college games on weekends. “The source I heard this from is tied-in, and I mean tied-in to the organization. There’s no question the deal will involve all three first-round draft picks, and talking to the source, Howie Roseman (the Eagles’ general manager) does his homework and is willing to take risks.”

“I would say it’s around 90 percent that it could happen. This came up in a casual conversation and it went as far as saying this is a done deal, the Eagles want Watson that bad. The move would put the Eagles in a new spot. Watson is only 26 and Jalen Hurts is only 23. Getting Reddick changes what they were going to do in the first round.”

“When you look at everything, it does make sense. We’re talking about a $5 million signing bonus and a base salary of $35 million. That would go straight to the Eagles’ salary cap on Friday, after the new league year begins. The three first rounders are worth their weight in gold. But this is going to be more than three first rounders. Everyone on the Eagles right now is expendable. Even Jalen Hurts. The Eagles have a competent backup in Gardner Minshew.”

“When I spoke to this source, the gentleman told me even next year’s first-round pick would be in play. We are talking about Deshaun Watson.”

The Eagles’ media relations and public relations people would be putting in triple time, considering the embattled quarterback still has 22 civil lawsuits pending against, even though the nine criminal complaints of sexual assault or harassment were dropped last Friday by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

This is definitely a very emotional moment for me,” Watson told an onslaught of media speaking for the first time since the last time he played a game at the end of the Texans’ 2020 season. “Today is definitely a big day and I think my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for letting the truth be heard and I thank everyone that was a part of this of seeing and hearing both sides.

“I know we’re far from being done of handling what we need to handle on the legal side, but today is definitely a big day. That’s what my point and my team wanted to do, is have a fair slate of us telling our side of the story and letting the conclusion come to what happened today, and that’s what the grand jury decided on. I’m just going to keep fighting to rebuild my name and rebuild my appearance in the community. And on the legal side handle what we need to handle. But I’m also getting ready to get on the field, and prep for that.”

The Eagles dealt with and weathered terrible backlash when they signed Michael Vick in August 2009, after Vick was convicted in August 2007 of conspiracy and running a dogfighting operation and was sentenced to 23 months in federal prison. He was suspended indefinitely by the NFL. After serving his time in July 2009, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell conditionally lifted Vick’s suspension, allowing him to sign with any NFL team.

Let’s see what happens next with Watson, who has the interest of the Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons. Watson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, has the right to reject potential trades. He already said ‘no’ to the Seattle Seahawks.

Roseman has been known in NFL circles to lurk well in the shadows.

This continues to be worth watching.