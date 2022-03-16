Eagles propose overtime rule change (and more)

With NFL owners meetings set to take place later this month, it’s that time of year when rule proposals are brought forth and voted upon.

The Philadelphia Eagles haven’t been shy to make proposals in the past (albeit unsuccessful ones) but they have one that might actually pass this year.

The Eagles and Indianapolis Colts are proposing that Carson Wentz should be banned both teams should get an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime.

There was a lot of conversation about changing the league’s OT rules following the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. Despite essentially playing a perfect game, Josh Allen didn’t get an opportunity to touch the ball after regulation ended since Patrick Mahomes led KC on a scoring drive right after winning the coin toss.

The idea that that scenario was “unfair” to the Bills is a bit soft to me. Buffalo had a chance to win in the fourth quarter by 1) going for a two-point conversion with 13 seconds left to disallow a game-tying field goal (would’ve been ballsy but, hey, you’ve gotta go all to beat the Chiefs in KC) or 2) disallowing the Chiefs to drive into field goal range after KC started out at their own 25-yard line with 13 seconds left. The Bills also still had an opportunity to prevent the Chiefs from scoring a touchdown in overtime. It’s hardly like Buffalo got absolutely screwed.

But people are always going to find something to complain about (speaking from experience!), so, here we are. Gotta give everybody a turn or it’s not fair!

We’ll soon see if the Eagles’ proposal passes or not.

On a related note, the Tennessee Titans proposed a similar but slightly different OT change where both teams possess the ball UNLESS the team with the first possession scores a touchdown AND a successful two-point try. So, basically the current OT rule except adding the two-point element.

The Eagles also co-proposed a resolution change. The language is as follows:

By Baltimore, Buffalo, Philadelphia, and Tampa Bay; amends the Anti-Tampering Policy, in regard to Secondary Football Executive positions, to allow the employer club the choice to retain its player personnel staff through the Annual Selection Meeting. After the selection meeting through June 30, the employer club is required to grant permission for another club to interview and hire a non-high-level executive or non-secondary football executive for a secondary football executive position

Howie Roseman previously expressed some annoyance with the Eagles losing key scouting staff members Ian Cunningham and Brandon Brown this offseason. Had this proposal been in place, they wouldn’t have been able to leave until after the 2022 NFL Draft.