2022 NFL Free Agency *officially* begins today

We’ve already gotten a good taste of NFL news with the legal tampering window opening on Monday but now it’s time for the real show to start. The new league year OFFICIALLY begins today, Wednesday, March 16 at 4:00 PM Eastern.

This means that teams can finally confirm the moves they’ve reportedly made so far, such as the Philadelphia Eagles signing Haason Reddick. It’s also very possible we’ll see even more news of trades (Fletcher Cox?) and signings.

Here’s everything you need to know for the official beginning of 2022 NFL free agency.

Bookmark this link (CLICK HERE) and check back often for updates. We’re tracking who the Eagles might sign, which Eagles free agents are leaving Philly (or staying), and everything else in between.

Click this link (here) for a comprehensive Eagles free agency preview including how much cap space the Eagles have, Philadelphia’s own free agents, roster needs, cap casualty candidates, etc.

