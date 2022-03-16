Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Who Could Land Deshaun Watson? - The 33rd Team

As it stands right now, there are five realistic destinations for Watson: Carolina, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Cleveland, and Seattle. Though Atlanta’s interest has been reported, I don’t view the Falcons as a real player. Everything they’ve said and done indicates that their immediate future in team-building will be around Matt Ryan. Although they have new management, they are not a team that has taken big risks like this in their history. There have been reports that Matt Ryan’s contract was restructured, but it’s not clear whether it was actually finalized. We shouldn’t be assuming it’s true just because the media reported it. But if the reports are accurate, that would provide a major roadblock for the Falcons in acquiring Watson. Has the prediction changed? Although I still consider Philly a viable option and don’t buy reports that they’re out, I don’t think they’re the favorite at this time. The Saints and Panthers are currently the favorites, but the situation is evolving and could change again.

Laviska Shenault trade might interest the Eagles - BGN

Viska hasn’t exactly thrived in his first two NFL seasons. As a rookie, he saw 79 targets for 58 receptions for 600 yards (10.3 average) and five receiving touchdowns. His efficiency worsened in 2021 with 100 targets for 63 receptions and 619 yards (9.8 average) and zero receiving touchdowns. Viska also ranked tied for the second-most drops in the NFL last season with 10, according to Pro Football Focus. So, why would the Eagles have interest in him, then? Well, for starters, former Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell is a member Philly’s front office and drafted Viska. Philly was also said to have “real interest” in him leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft. The Eagles might value his upside and could be willing to buy low on him.

NFC East Mixtape Vol.49: Free Agency Frenzy! - BGN Radio

It’s Free Agency week! RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton discuss the signings made in the division so far.

Top 4 remaining Eagles free agent fits at wide receiver, linebacker, and safety - PhillyVoice

Allen Robinson, Bears: Robinson had big numbers in 2019 (98-1147-7) and 2020 (102-1250-6), before cooling off in 2021 (38-410-1). Still, those are impressive numbers playing in a trash offense. He played on the franchise tag at around $18 million in 2021, but that number should come down on his next contract. If he does not find huge money on the free agent market like some other receivers have so far, he could be a bargain signing for someone. In the Eagles’ offense, he’d be a great fit in the slot. He’s still relatively young for a player with 8 years of NFL experience, as he’ll turn 29 in August.

Could the Jaguars trade Laviska Shenault? - Big Cat Country

Given who the Jaguars have signed, the move doesn’t sound too wild, as both Kirk and Jones seem to be receivers who would operate better on the inside and from the slot. That’s not even mentioning the addition of tight end Evan Engram. Shenault is a player who has a lot of interesting abilities, especially his ability to make plays and break tackles with the ball in his hands after the catch or from the backfield as a running back. That is also the issue with Shenault so far in his NFL career, struggling with drops and getting himself open.

NFL free agency 2022: Picking early winners and losers after the negotiating window, including the Buccaneers, Jaguars and Cowboys - ESPN+

LOSERS: The Cowboys were probably hoping to create cap space by trading away players from their core for meaningful picks, but that hasn’t really worked out. Cooper was dealt for a fifth-round pick. Nobody has bit on right tackle La’el Collins, who might be cut before the new league year begins. There also wasn’t a market for DeMarcus Lawrence, who ended up restructuring into a three-year, $30 million deal. Dallas also seemingly bungled its most notable free-agent transaction. Shortly after announcing that they were going to re-sign edge rusher Randy Gregory, the Cowboys apparently lost Gregory to the Broncos, who inked the oft-suspended veteran to a five-year, $70 million pact. Suggestions swirling after the fiasco suggested that the Cowboys might have attempted to insert some salary-forfeiture language into Gregory’s contract at the last possible moment, which gave the Broncos an opportunity to swoop in and nab the 29-year-old. With the Broncos seemingly closing off their path to re-signing Von Miller, the Cowboys now find themselves desperately needing to add someone like the future Hall of Famer to their roster. Dallas also needs to address linebacker and safety in the days to come.

Randy Gregory debacle reveals the problems with the Cowboys front-office - Blogging The Boys

This is just the latest symptom pointing to a major problem for the Cowboys. While the past few days started to reveal that there is indeed a plan for the team, this bit of underhanded maneuvering to gain an advantage, along with some ridiculous nickel-and-diming in other cases, unfortunately seems to be very much a part of that plan. This is just the most recent and glaring example.

The Cycle of Mediocrity and Despair Continues: Carson Wentz Trade Edition - Hogs Haven

Wentz continues to be who he is. The Commanders’ experience is similar to the Eagles and Colts. Hopefully, by the end of the first season the team is ready to move on. Another year goes by without meaningfully addressing the need for a franchise QB and we are down a 2022 third round pick and a conditional second/third in 2023. The reason I said “hopefully” is that I have very little confidence in the Commanders’ decision makers to take decisive action when it becomes clear that Wentz is not working out. If 22 years of experience watching Dan Snyder’s club has told me anything it is that, when signs of trouble do emerge, they will kick the can for at least another season (think RG3, think Kirk Cousins). Net result, whether it is next January or 2024, is that the team will end up a hot mess and be back to square one at QB, minus two day-two draft picks. Combining scenarios two and three, I am betting that there is a 99% likelihood that the Wentz era ends within one to three years without Washington being any closer to finding a long-term solution at QB. This fanbase is so used to losing that, if they do manage to win a playoff game before parting ways with Wentz, he will probably be considered a great success. I would have much preferred if the team had kept its draft picks, signed one of the journeymen FAs and drafted a QB 11th overall.

2022 NFL free agency: Giants expected to sign QB Tyrod Taylor - Big Blue View

Last year, Taylor started six games, going 2-4 over that stretch. He completed 60.7 percent of his passes for 966 yards (6.4 per attempt), with 5 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. Giants’ starting quarterback Daniel Jones has struggled with injuries over the last four years (dating back to a fractured clavicle his final year at Duke) himself. The Giants quickly found that they needed a massive upgrade at back-up quarterback after Mike Glennon was forced onto the field by a season-ending injury to Jones. At the very least, Taylor should present a significant upgrade for the Giants over Glennon. It remains to be seen whether he’ll be able to push for a starting job in training camp.

Saints sign S Marcus Maye, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints have agreed to a deal with former Florida Gator and New York Jet Safety Marcus Maye. They have agreed on a three-year deal worth $28.5M with $15M guaranteed money. The Saints have now made their first official agreement with a free agent. [BLG Note: Another potential Eagles target off the board.]

Report: Colts, Tackle Matt Pryor Agree To One-Year, $5.5 Million Deal - Stampede Blue

Indy traded a 6th-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles last off-season in exchange for the 6’9” tackle, and Pryor’s ability to be able to play both tackle spots is what helped him stand out last season. A one-year deal certainly makes a lot of sense for both sides.

Off Day Debrief #80: Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio + Free agency winners and losers - The SB Nation NFL Show

Rob “Stats” Guerrera and Brandon Lee Gowton pick the winners and losers so far in free agency. Plus, PFT’s Mike Florio joins the show to talk about his new book and tell us where the remaining big name QBs might end up. 3:28 - Free agency winners: The Eagles. 7:04- Free agency losers: The Jaguars. 10:11 - Free agency winners: The Broncos. 13:27 - Where the Steelers right or wrong to sign Mitch Trubisky? 20:08- Free agency losers: The Commanders. 25:00 - Mike Florio (His book Playmakers is out today!). 37:04 - What he would want to ask Deshuan Watson before signing him. 40:52 - Where does Deshaun Watson end up? 43:45 - What happens Jimmy Garoppolo?

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Click here for a personalized video message