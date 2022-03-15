Eagles agree to terms with Greg Ward and Andre Chachere, reportedly won’t tender Boston Scott

It’s been a relatively quiet day for the Philadelphia Eagles in terms of NFL free agency news but the team did take care of two of their own on Tuesday.

The Birds agreed to terms on one-year contracts with Greg Ward and Andre Chachere, according to an official announcement from the team.

Ward was set to be a restricted free agent. Instead of tendering him (like they did with Nate Herbig), the Eagles signed him to a new contract. One would guess Ward signed a deal for less than the lowest RFA tender, which is worth $2.4 million.

Here’s what we wrote about Ward earlier this offseason:

REVIEW: After being a starter for the Eagles in 2020, Ward found himself as a backup in 2021. A good chunk of his limited production came in garbage time. Ward did have a limited role as a red zone contributor but he wasn’t particularly effective down there. He dropped a touchdown in the Eagles’ loss to the Giants and his usage on the Philly Special redux was a case of Nick Sirianni getting too cute. OUTLOOK: Ward is set to be a restricted free agent this offseason. If the Eagles want to use the lowest RFA tender on him, it would cost $2.43 million. That might not seem like much but it would be the 19th highest cap number on 2022 Eagles. Ward isn’t so valuable that you have to pay him that. The Eagles could opt not to tender him, let him test free agency, and ultimately bring him back on a cheaper one-year deal. Ward is ideally a WR4 or WR5 type, not a full-time starter.

The Eagles value Ward’s leadership as a senior member of a very young wide receiver room. That being said, he shouldn’t be automatically guaranteed playing time or a spot on this year’s team. He should have to earn his role once again with the Eagles ideally adding more receiver talent.

As for Chachere, he was set to be an exclusive-rights free agent. As an ERFA, you must accept whatever offer the team gives you (so, typically the minimum) because the alternative is to stop playing in the NFL. Chachere will be a restricted free agent next year.

Chachere was a solid pickup by the Eagles off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts last season. He only saw 56 snaps on defense prior to playing in the meaningless Week 18 finale. Chachere mostly contributed on special teams; he finished tied for second on the roster in ST tackles.

Chachere will compete for a spot on the 2022 roster. His versatility to play at multiple secondary spots (including safety and nickel corner) gives him a leg up on his competitors.

In related news, the Eagles are NOT going to use an RFA tender on Boston Scott. This much was first reported by Dave Zangaro.

Though Scott is a likeable player, this decision shouldn’t come as a surprise. We previously outlined why:

Scott is set to be a restricted free agent this offseason. The lowest RFA tender is worth about $2.43 million, which is like top 30 running back money in terms of annual value. That’s probably more than the Eagles are willing to pay him. The team could decline to tender Scott, allowing him to enter unrestricted free agency. From there, Scott could come back to the Eagles at a lower rate if he doesn’t have any better offers out there. Maybe he returns on a one-year deal worth just over $1 million?

The Eagles likely have interest in bringing Scott back at the right price. The same could be said about Alex Singleton, who also didn’t receive an RFA tender from Philly. To be determined if they’ll decide to move on or come back for another year.