Laviska Shenault trade might interest the Eagles

As the Philadelphia Eagles search for wide receiver help, they might come to the conclusion there aren’t many great options available to them in free agency. Especially relative to the cost.

And so the Birds might want to revisit the trade market. They were reportedly interested in acquiring a high-profile target in Calvin Ridley. If they’re looking for a more affordable option with upside, well, they just might be in luck.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (who kind of messed up the wide receiver market by massively overpaying Christian Kirk) may be looking to move 2020 second-round pick (No. 42 overall) Laviska Shenault Jr.

Per @ESPNdirocco, the buzz is that Laviska Shenault Jr. is a player the Jaguars may be looking to move.



No surprise after the team agreed to sign Christian Kirk and Zay Jones yesterday. — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) March 15, 2022

Viska hasn’t exactly thrived in his first two NFL seasons. As a rookie, he saw 79 targets for 58 receptions for 600 yards (10.3 average) and five receiving touchdowns. His efficiency worsened in 2021 with 100 targets for 63 receptions and 619 yards (9.8 average) and zero receiving touchdowns. Viska also ranked tied for the second-most drops in the NFL last season with 10, according to Pro Football Focus.

So, why would the Eagles have interest in him, then? Well, for starters, former Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell is a member Philly’s front office and drafted Viska. Philly was also said to have “real interest” in him leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft. The Eagles might value his upside and could be willing to buy low on him.

Trading for Viska would give the Eagles some size they currently lack in their receiving corps. He’s also graded out as one of PFF’s best blocking wide receivers. Oh, and he has the ability to be utilized as a runner himself; he has 29 career carries for 132 yards (4.6 average). The Eagles could view him as a poor man’s version of Deebo Samuel in their run-heavy offense.

With Doug Pederson now coaching the Jags, perhaps there’s a player on Philly’s roster that could intrigue the Jags? And/or maybe the Eagles send a Day 3 pick to acquire him?

Just a thought. What say you?