Eagles reportedly NOT interested in JuJu Smith-Schuster as wide receiver search continues

After multiple reports claimed the Philadelphia Eagles are interested in JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice now says the Birds are NOT pursuing the free agent wide receiver.

Kempski also notes the Eagles made a “solid offer” to Christian Kirk but ultimately got outbid by Jacksonville. The Jaguars signed Kirk to a deal reportedly worth $18 million per year, which ... is a lot. That’s top nine wide receiver money!

Kirk’s contract did the Eagles no favors in their search for a new pass-catcher; it really drove the market up. Case in point: D.J. Chark, another potential Eagles target, reportedly signed with the Detroit Lions this morning on a one-year deal worth up to $12 million.

There are still a number of available options for the Eagles, including (but necessarily limited to):

Allen Robinson

James Washington

Will Fuller

Odell Beckham Jr.

Jamison Crowder

Jarvis Landry

Russell Gage

But despite their interest in higher profile targets (such as Kirk and Calvin Ridley before he was suspended), the Eagles might decide that it’s not worth overpaying someone. And so this is where someone like Zach Pascal, who has obvious ties to Nick Sirianni, could come into play. Pascal would hardly be a thrilling addition but he would be a much more affordable option as a complementary contributor.

We’ll soon see what route the Eagles go at WR.

Pun originally not intended but I’m rolling with it.