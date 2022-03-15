Eagles News: Haason Reddick contract is a “steal”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Former Eagles president calls Reddick deal a ‘steal’ - NBCSP

But in an NFL world where contracts continue to become more and more outlandish, former Eagles president Joe Banner took to Twitter on Monday afternoon and called the contract a “steal” for the Eagles. Yeah, Banner is right. This does look like a steal for the Eagles. Part of what Banner said could be true. Reddick is a Camden, New Jersey, native and he played college ball at Temple. So this is a homecoming. Maybe he took a little less to make it happen. But he brings up a very solid point about Reddick’s deal being a pretty decent one from the team perspective. In fact, according to OverTheCap, Reddick’s new contract at $15 million per season ranks him tied for 17th in the NFL among edge rushers. That’s one heck of a discount for a player who has 23 1/2 sacks over the last two years, the fifth-most in the NFL in that span.

Haason Reddick, Eagles reportedly agree to terms on three-year contract - BGN

The Eagles signing Reddick hardly precludes the team from adding a defensive end with one of their multiple first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. It allows them to not force a pick on the position but it’s hardly like the Reddick signing means they no longer need more pass rushing juice. Assuming the Eagles didn’t sign him with a plan to overthink his role, this looks like a good deal for the Birds. It’s not a cheap price to pay but pass rushers come at a premium and Reddick is currently only 27 years old. He ranked tied for fifth among all edge rushers in Pro Football Focus’s pass rush productivity metric in 2020 and tied for 33rd in 2021.

Haason Reddick expected to sign 3-year, $45 million deal with the Eagles - Cat Scratch Reader

The Eagles are signing former Panthers edge rusher Haason Reddick to a 3-year, $45 million deal with $30 million guaranteed, according to reports.

2022 Offseason Begins - Iggles Blitz

Reddick isn’t a stereotypical player. At 6-1, 235, he’s not even big for a LB, let alone a pass rusher. Don’t obsess on that. Focus on what Reddick does well…which is to get to the QB. He has 23.5 sacks in the past two years. He’s also got 27 TFLs and 8 FFs. Simply put, Reddick is a playmaker. The best guess is that the Eagles will use him in a hybrid role. Reddick will be the SAM linebacker in some sets. He’ll be an pure edge rusher in other sets. Jimmy Bama wrote a piece on the Reddick signing. He’s got a video in there showing all the sacks from last year. Reddick is an explosive athlete. He can fly off the ball. He plays with good pad level and has a non-stop motor. Reddick isn’t just a finesse player. He can set the edge on run plays. Reddick is in the prime of his career and he plays an impact position. This is the kind of guy you want to add in free agency.

2022 NFL Free Agency LIVE Deal Grader: Grading and tracking every free agent signing - PFF

Edge Haason Reddick: Three years, $45 million ($30 million fully guaranteed). It’s never easy to sign a pass-rusher coming off back-to-back 13-plus sack seasons to any deal below the top of the market, so from that perspective this is a solid contract for the Philadelphia Eagles. Reddick returns to Philadelphia where he played college football at Temple and will presumably replace the Eagles’ 2017 first-round edge defender Derek Barnett, who is also a free agent. Reddick was drafted one pick before Barnett in 2017 at No. 13 overall. How Reddick is deployed by defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon will be interesting, as Barnett is 6-foot-3 and 260 pounds, while Reddick comes in at 6-foot-1 and 235. He’ll certainly find a way to utilize a guy who has 100 combined quarterback pressures over his first two seasons truly playing as a pass rusher and not at off-ball linebacker. Grade: Average.

Philadelphia Eagles’ NFL free-agent signings 2022: Haason Reddick shores up pass rush - ESPN

What it means: The Eagles’ pass rush, which ranked 31st in the NFL last season with 29 sacks, gets a major boost with Reddick, who has racked up 23.5 sacks over the last two seasons. Some in the organization think Reddick will fill the pass-rushing strongside linebacker role introduced by defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon last season as part of his hybrid defense. Genard Avery and rookie Patrick Johnson manned that position in 2021, with limited success. No matter where he lines up, the Camden, New Jersey, native and Temple alum will be a dynamic presence for his hometown team.

Cowboys free agency 2022: Dallas giving DeMarcus Lawrence a new deal - Blogging The Boys

When Lawrence was mentioned along with Amari Cooper as potential cap casualties by Stephen Jones earlier this offseason, it created some angst among fans. That only grew when the team shipped Cooper off for little in draft compensation. But now the defensive line looks to be solid going forward. And as mentioned above, this could pave the way for the team to also re-sign Randy Gregory, and look to other free agents. The Cowboys made a positive move towards more money in free agency, now the hope is they will finally use it.

UPDATED: Washington Free Agency: Brandon Scherff signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars - Hogs Haven

Washington has been trying to lock up Brandon Scherff for a long-term deal since his 3rd season ended, but has never been able to convince him to stay. They exercised his 5th year option, and then franchise tagged him two years in a row. He earned $18 million last year, but there was no way Washington was tagging him for a third time. The team has expressed frustration with the negotiation process, saying they have offered him top guard money multiple times while Scherff tells the media he wants to finish his career in Washington.

Mark Glowinski signing: Giants make their first big move, sign ex-Colts guard - Big Blue View

The New York Giants on Monday evening reportedly made the first big move designed to upgrade their offensive line, agreeing to terms with veteran guard Mark Glowinski. NFL insider Jeremy Fowler is reporting that the Giants have signed Glowinski to a three-year deal worth $20 million, $11 million of which will be guaranteed. Glowinski, who turns 30 in May, is a seven-year veteran guard, with the vast majority of his experience on the right side. He was a fourth-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2015, and spent three seasons there. Glowinski spent the last four seasons playing right guard for the Indianapolis Colts.

Report: Chiefs signing safety Justin Reid to three-year deal - Arrowhead Pride

The Chiefs signed Mathieu in 2019 and — together with coordinator Steve Spagnuolo — reshaped the identity of the Chiefs’ defense into one of the team’s strengths during its Super Bowl LIV run. The Mathieu signing will go down among the greatest free-agent acquisitions in Chiefs’ history. At the age of 29, Mathieu is expected to test the open market and land elsewhere. Much like Mathieu, Reid is a jack-of-all-trades safety who has played on the line, in the box, as a slot cornerback, an outside cornerback and as a free safety. One of the good guys off the field, Reid has the football IQ and 4.4-40-yard dash speed of filling the void left by Mathieu’s now-likely departure. Reid has played in 13 games in each of the last two seasons. [BLG Note: Potential Eagles target is off the board.]

Monday Football Monday #79: Mitch Trubisky signs with Steelers, Tom Brady is back + Brandon Scherff to sign with Jaguars - The SB Nation NFL Show

With the NFL’s legal tampering window open, RJ Ochoa and Pete Sweeney discuss all of the latest stories across the league. Tom Brady is back, Steelers are better off with Mitch Trubisky than Haskins or Rudolph and Jaguars will benefit greatly from Brandon Scherff.

