VIDEO: Jason Kelce adds to his legend by singing national anthem at Sixers game

What’s left to say about Jason Kelce that hasn’t already been said?

The Eagles’ center is a future Hall of Famer, a Super Bowl champion, a first-team All-Pro selection, a Pro Bowler, a team captain, a Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, and an awesome dude. He’s universally beloved in a city that isn’t always quick to dole out unconditional and unwavering support.

But just when you thought Kelce couldn’t further add to his legend, his did exactly that by rocking a national anthem performance ahead of Monday’s night game at the Wells Fargo Center between the Sixers and Denver Nuggets.

Behold:

Jason Kelce singing the National anthem ahead of Sixers-Nuggets. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/jx1Kq88uGU — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) March 14, 2022

Why was Kelce singing, exactly?

Well, why not.

But the explanation you’re looking for is that Kelce promised to do so if $100,000 was raised for Connor Barwin’s Make The World Better Foundation.

Though it pales in comparison to his Super Bowl parade speech, this was still pretty good work by Kelce. I laughed when he really leaned in to “The bombs bursting in air!”

The Eagles are very happy to have Kelce, a true treasure, back for 2022. As is everyone in Philly.