Report: Eagles will not place RFA tender on Alex Singleton

The Philadelphia Eagles are NOT using a restricted free agent tender on starting linebacker and special teams contributor Alex Singleton, according to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter.

While some have suggested this development comes as a surprise, it really shouldn’t be.

Singleton has undoubtedly been a solid find for the Eagles as a signing from the Canadian Football League. He actually led the team in linebacker snap count percentage last year at 63.9%, just edging out T.J. Edwards at 60.8%. Singleton is a tackling machine and a good guy to have for special teams. He also comes off as a nice, rootable player who is well-liked in the locker room.

But Singleton has athletic limitations, as evidenced by a 102.8 passer rating when targeted in 2020 and a 111.4 passer rating when targeted in 2021. He’s also not exactly a young, ascending player considering he’s entering his age 29 season.

Tendering Singleton at the lowest level would’ve cost $2.6 million in 2022. While that might not seem like a ton, consider it would be the 16th highest cap number on the Eagles this year. And, as we all know, Philly is hardly eager to spend resources on the linebacker position.

Just because the Eagles didn’t tender Singleton doesn’t mean he’s 100% leaving. It’s possible that he and the team can reach an agreement that brings him back to Philly. But now that he’s set to be an unrestricted free agent, it is possible that Singleton moves on to another team. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Whether Singleton is back or not, the Eagles should be looking for linebacker upgrades in free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft.