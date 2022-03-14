Everything you need to know about the Eagles as NFL free agency begins

One of the most exciting periods in the NFL offseason calendar is about to begin! NFL free agency is here.

It’s going to a busy week for the Philadelphia Eagles (and the rest of the league) as they aim to improve their roster. It’ll be interesting to see who the Birds add and which players will be leaving Philly.

This comprehensive primer has you covered with everything you need to know regarding this year’s process.

When does the action start?

March 14 (12:00 PM Eastern) through March 16 (3:59 PM Eastern) - Three-day window of negotiating, unofficial start of free agency: Clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2021 Player Contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 16. However, a contract cannot be executed with a new club until 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 16.

March 16 (4:00 PM Eastern) - Official start of free agency: The 2022 league year and free agency period begin at 4:00 p.m., New York time. The first day of the 2022 league year will end at 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 16. Clubs will receive a personnel notice that will include all transactions submitted to the league office during the period between 4:00 p.m., New York time, and 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 16.

Where can I keep track of all the rumors and updates?

Right here at Bleeding Green Nation!

***CLICK HERE for the official 2022 NFL free agency Eagles rumors tracker***. Bookmark that link and check back often.

How much cap space do the Eagles have?

As of this publish time, Over The Cap has the Eagles with about $17.3 million. The Eagles can add more space by restructuring some veterans, such as Darius Slay, Javon Hargrave, and/or Lane Johnson.

Who are the Eagles’ own free agents?

CB Steve Nelson

S Anthony Harris

DE Derek Barnett

S Rodney McLeod

DT Hassan Ridgeway

LB Genard Avery

DE Ryan Kerrigan

RB Jordan Howard

TE Jason Croom

LB Alex Singleton (RFA)

OG Nate Herbig (RFA)

RB Boston Scott (RFA)

WR Greg Ward (RFA)

DB Andre Chachere (ERFA)

Who should the Eagles re-sign?

Nelson is probably going to out-price the point where it makes sense to bring him back. McLeod has expressed interest in returning; that would be sensible if he comes cheap.

Herbig is the strongest RFA candidate to earn a tender. The other RFAs might get a crack at the market before returning to Philly. Chachere is essentially guaranteed to return since the Eagles exclusively hold his rights.

Which Eagles players could be cut/traded in order to clear cap space?

The Eagles don’t really have any obvious cap casualty candidates. It’s worth noting that trading Andre Dillard would clear $2.2 million. A Gardner Minshew trade would clear $2.5 million.

What are the Eagles’ biggest positions of need?

Quarterback should always be considered a position of need unless you have an elite player at that spot. It seems like the Eagles are striking out on chances to upgrade at QB, leaving them to fall back on Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles really need to add veteran talent at wide receiver and safety. They’ll likely add at least one player at both of those positions, if not multiple. Edge rusher and linebacker are also worth watching.

Who are the Eagles going to sign?

We came up with a list of 35 free agents that have notable connections to the Eagles. From that list, here are some of the most likely targets:

S Justin Reid

WR Zach Pascal

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

EDGE Kemoko Turay

What picks do the Eagles own in the 2022 NFL Draft?

In case you’re wondering what ammo the Eagles have to work with when it comes to potentially trading for player(s). Like they almost did with Calvin Ridley ... prior to his suspension.

1st (No. 15) - from Miami

1st (No. 16) - from Indianapolis

1st (No. 19) - Eagles’ own pick

2nd (No. 51) - Eagles’ own pick

3rd (No. 83) - Eagles’ own pick

4th - Eagles’ own pick

5th - from Washington

5th - Eagles’ own pick

5th - from Arizona

6th

Anything else?

