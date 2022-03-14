Happy New League Year, Philadelphia Eagles fans! Our 2022 NFL free agency tracker is officially here. We’ll be keeping tabs on all the rumors, reports, trades, news, signings, etc. that are relevant to the Birds over the next few weeks in this space here at Bleeding Green Nation.

The action unofficially kicks off on Monday, March 14 at 12:00 PM Eastern (noon) when the “legal tampering” period begins. Teams and agents can begin negotiating contracts but they can not formally finalize any deals until the new league year officially starts on Wednesday, March 16 at 4:00 PM Eastern.

This year’s free agency period should be more exciting for the Eagles than last year’s was. It’ll be fun to see who they add to help improve the roster.

This post will be constantly updated so check back often!

Keep track of updates through BGN’s social media and podcast:

BGN Podcast: Listening guide | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Manager: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Instagram: Click here to follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN YouTube: Click here to subscribe

Free agent and trade rumors involving the Eagles

***Most recent updates will be listed at the top of this section.***

Important free agency info to know

Here’s how cap space the Eagles have

Here’s the Eagles’ roster

35 free agents who have notable connections to the Eagles

List of Eagles 2021 free agents

GOING

TBD

STAYING

TBD

UNSIGNED

CB Steve Nelson

S Anthony Harris

DE Derek Barnett

S Rodney McLeod

DT Hassan Ridgeway

LB Genard Avery

DE Ryan Kerrigan

RB Jordan Howard

TE Jason Croom

LB Alex Singleton (RFA)

OG Nate Herbig (RFA)

RB Boston Scott (RFA)

WR Greg Ward (RFA)

DB Andre Chachere (ERFA)