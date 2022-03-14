Happy New League Year, Philadelphia Eagles fans! Our 2022 NFL free agency tracker is officially here. We’ll be keeping tabs on all the rumors, reports, trades, news, signings, etc. that are relevant to the Birds over the next few weeks in this space here at Bleeding Green Nation.
The action unofficially kicks off on Monday, March 14 at 12:00 PM Eastern (noon) when the “legal tampering” period begins. Teams and agents can begin negotiating contracts but they can not formally finalize any deals until the new league year officially starts on Wednesday, March 16 at 4:00 PM Eastern.
This year’s free agency period should be more exciting for the Eagles than last year’s was. It’ll be fun to see who they add to help improve the roster.
This post will be constantly updated so check back often!
Free agent and trade rumors involving the Eagles
***Most recent updates will be listed at the top of this section.***
Important free agency info to know
Here’s how cap space the Eagles have
35 free agents who have notable connections to the Eagles
List of Eagles 2021 free agents
UNSIGNED
CB Steve Nelson
S Anthony Harris
DE Derek Barnett
S Rodney McLeod
DT Hassan Ridgeway
LB Genard Avery
DE Ryan Kerrigan
RB Jordan Howard
TE Jason Croom
LB Alex Singleton (RFA)
OG Nate Herbig (RFA)
RB Boston Scott (RFA)
WR Greg Ward (RFA)
DB Andre Chachere (ERFA)
