NFL legal tampering begins today!

NFL free agency unofficially begins today, Monday, March 14 at 12:00 PM Eastern. In a transparently silly attempt to curb all the illegal tampering that goes on before free agency (see: Russell Wilson and Carson Wentz already being traded), the league has decided to designate a legal tampering period for the 10th year in a row. Note that NFL free agency does not OFFICIALLY begin until Wednesday, March 16 at 4:00 PM Eastern.

Here are the important things to remember regarding legal tampering:

• Agents can negotiate numbers and agree to terms, but players can not actually officially sign contracts. Hence why we sometimes see players back out of deals. (See: Eagles legend Frank Gore.)

• Teams can talk to agents, not directly with players.

• Players can’t visit other teams’ facilities.

• The window only applies to unrestricted free agents, not restricted free agents or exclusive-rights free agents.

The following Philadelphia Eagles players can begin negotiating with other teams at noon today since they’re set to be unrestricted free agents:

CB Steven Nelson

S Anthony Harris

DE Derek Barnett

S Rodney McLeod

DT Hassan Ridgeway

LB Genard Avery

DE Ryan Kerrigan

RB Jordan Howard

TE Jason Croom

...

As of this publish time, the following Eagles players have not yet been tendered:

LB Alex Singleton (RFA)

OG Nate Herbig (RFA)

RB Boston Scott (RFA)

WR Greg Ward (RFA)

DB Andre Chachere (ERFA)

The Eagles can also begin negotiating with free agents from other teams starting at noon. Here’s a handy list of 35 players with notable connections to Philly. The Eagles won’t be one of the very biggest spenders in free agency but they are expected to make multiple moves.