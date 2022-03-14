Multiple reports indicate Eagles are interested in JuJu Smith-Schuster

The Philadelphia Eagles are interested in signing free agent wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, according to multiple reports.

First, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler (notably a former Pittsburgh Steelers beat writer) wrote the following for ESPN:

JuJu Smith-Schuster will have options this week, starting with a potential re-signing with Pittsburgh. The Eagle, Chiefs, Bears and Jaguars also could be involved come Monday’s tampering period, I’m told.

Second, Jordan Schultz had the following to say:

#Chiefs remain in play for JuJu Smith-Schuster - I love Jarvis Landry there too - which has been a consistent rumor of late. Others in the mix as well for JuJu. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 14, 2022

The Eagles’ rumored interest in JuJu doesn’t come as a surprise. BGN recently wrote about him as a potential free agent target:

There was a weird leak about the Eagles’ interest in JuJu last offseason. NFL insider Adam Schefter first reported he turned down more money from Philly to play in Pittsburgh. He specifically called the Eagles a “secret suitor” for JuJu. Then Howie Roseman seemingly texted Schefter to tell him to say that it was JuJu’s agent who contacted the Eagles and that Philly “did not wind up courting him.” Strange! In any case, the Eagles have shown previous interest in him. He was one of the eight receivers that the team told Wentz to study in 2017 and they used a Combine interview with him leading up to that year’s draft. JuJu’s production and efficiency really dropped the past two years, logging a paltry 8.6 yards per reception mark. That’s gross. Then again, he had to deal with a dilapidated Ben Roethlisberger who couldn’t throw the ball more than like 10 yards down the field. JuJu could be an interesting option for the Eagles if they’re able to buy low on him and utilize him in the slot. Fun fact: JuJu is younger than 2020 Eagles draft pick John Hightower.

That JuJu is reportedly drawing interest from multiple teams indicates he won’t be available for a bargain price. After testing the market last year, he signed a one-year contract worth $8 million to return to PIttsburgh.

But JuJu is coming off a season where he only played in five games due to suffering a shoulder injury. His numbers from 2021: 28 targets, 15 receptions, 129 yards (8.6 average), and zero touchdowns. His best bet might be to take another one-year deal to help rehab his value and potentially hit the market harder in 2023.

The Eagles shouldn’t go out and pay a premium price to add JuJu to their roster. But if they can sign him at a reasonable rate, he could be a nice complementary addition to their receiving corps. JuJu would be an upgrade over Greg Ward in the slot and he offers versatility to contribute on the outside as well.