Tom Brady coming out of retirement doesn’t help the Eagles

Tom Brady, most memorably known as the losing quarterback in Super Bowl LII, is coming out of retirement to return for his age 45 season.

“Coming out of retirement” feels like a silly thing to write because 1) he only ‘retired’ a little over a month ago and 2) it didn’t seem like he was definitely done for real.

Nevertheless, this development isn’t good news for 31 NFL teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles. The Birds, as you’ll recall, were eliminated by Tampa in the 2022 NFL playoffs.

Brady’s return ensures the Bucs will once again be vying for the top spot in the conference Even if they don’t get the No. 1 seed, there’s a solid chance they’ll finish ahead of Philly in the NFC playoff picture.

One could speculate that Brady’s return was inspired in part by how the NFC isn’t exactly loaded with elite quarterback talent. Aaron Rodgers, who has regularly underachieved in the playoffs, is pretty good. Outside of him and Brady, though? You’re looking at the next tier of Matthew Stafford, Dak Prescott, Kirk Cousins, and Kyler Murray in some order. Not exactly as fearsome as the group of talented passers in the AFC. Of course, Deshaun Watson might soon be added to the Eagles’ conference. Which would leave Jalen Hurts as something like the eighth-best quarterback in the NFC?

If there’s a silver lining to be found in Brady’s return, it’s that the Dallas Cowboys will now have to face him this year. So, the Eagles are happy to know that much.

But they would much rather have seen him stay retired.