Eagles News: Zach Ertz is staying with the Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals Re-sign Tight End Zach Ertz - Revenge Of The Birds

In October, the Arizona Cardinals traded rookie cornerback and a 2022 fifth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for veteran tight end Zach Ertz. He became an impact on the Cardinals’ offense. In his 11 games with Arizona, he was reeled in 56 receptions for 574 yards and three touchdowns on 81 targets. He was headed to the open market after 12 pm est tomorrow. Per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, Zach Ertz and the Cardinals agreed to a 3-year contract to remain in the desert. [BLG Note: There was some buzz that Ertz might re-join the NFC East by signing in Washington to team back up with Carson Wentz. Preferable to see him remain in the NFC West instead. The Eagles will play the Cards on the road in 2022 ... with the game potentially taking place in Mexico.]

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 5.0 - PhillyVoice

Keelan Cole would be an upgrade on Greg Ward as a depth receiver who can do a number of different things. In each of our previous four free agency target articles, we have profiled a wide receiver. They were D.J. Chark, Zach Pascal, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Christian Kirk. After it was reported that the Eagles were close to trading for Calvin Ridley, it became pretty clear (if it wasn’t already) that the team is going to aggressively try to add talent at wide receiver this offseason. If the Eagles only came away with a guy like Cole in free agency, that would be a disappointment. But if they double-dipped, then Cole could be a solid second depth signing.

Eagles mailbag: Will Eagles take a swing at WRs in free agency? - NBCSP

It really is a shame for the Eagles that Calvin Ridley got suspended because he would have been a nice fit. And since they were going to trade for him, they weren’t going to have to compete money-wise with other teams on the open market. The problem with going big in free agency on a receiver is the price. We just saw the Chargers lock up Mike Williams on a massive $60 million contract. He would have been my top pick in free agency but that price is scary. Still, the Eagles should be in on some of these free agent receivers. There are some good ones available, including Allen Robinson, Christian Kirk, D.J. Chark and others. Robinson might be the most expensive of the bunch because of his track record. Yes, he had a down season in 2021 but that Bears offense was a complete mess. Robinson would be an ideal complement to Devonta Smith. But someone like Chark (6-4, 200) would work because he’s had one big season and a lot of potential. Chark is still just 25 and could grow into a top role here in Philly across from Smith. He might be my personal pick. And if the Eagles swing and miss at the top guys, they can sign a slot receiver like JuJu Smith-Schuster (they had interest last year) or bring in Sirianni’s favorite player Zach Pascal. Pascal wouldn’t be a splash move but he would at least add a veteran presence and do things exactly the way Sirianni wants.

The Week That Shook The NFL World, And All The Deals Still To Come (And, Oh Yeah, Tom Brady Unretired) - FMIA

Even after the presumed NFL suspension for part of the 2022 season is served by Watson, the teams interested in dealing for him—the Panthers, Eagles, Browns, Seahawks and Saints, reportedly—have to consider how much to factor in public reaction in their communities. Enterprising reporters wherever he signs will try to find and interview the women who have accused Watson. The sordid details in stories several massage therapists told to Sports Illustrated last year will emerge again. [...] Most importantly, which teams will Watson waive his no-trade clause? Would he say okay to a deal to the Eagles, in a very tough town, if they were interested? When Michael Vick signed there after his incarceration for dog-fighting, fans picketed and some never let it go. Or would fans be so in love with Watson’s talent that they’d let the past go? How about the Panthers, surely interested, with the thin ice coach Matt Rhule appears to be on? The no-trade part of the story is a legitimate question.

Free agency and trade buzz: Latest on Baker Mayfield and other QBs, teams ready to spend, the receiver market and more - ESPN+

Seattle has checked in on the situation, but most people I talk to don’t expect the Seahawks to be seriously in the Watson mix. Philadelphia was interested last year but got the sense he didn’t want to go there (Watson has a no-trade clause and can therefore dictate where he goes), so the Eagles are telling everyone they’re all-in on Jalen Hurts. Would they jump back in on Watson if they got an indication he wanted to play for them? They do have three first-round picks this year to offer and could theoretically outbid anyone. And as I mentioned above, I’m not ruling out the possibility of the Browns taking a big swing here, either.

They’re doing their homework on him — Derrick Gunn (@RealDGunn) March 13, 2022

Carson Wentz says goodbye to Indianapolis, and hello to Washington - Hogs Haven

“I’m looking forward to getting to Washington. This organization has a rich history and a roster full of talent. I’m going to do everything I can this offseason to prepare for a special season, and I can’t wait to see you at FedEx Field this fall!” - Carson Wentz

Dallas Cowboys free agency: Cowboys agree to 5-year, $62.5M deal with wide receiver Michael Gallup - Blogging The Boys

It is a 5-year, $62.5M deal for Gallup and the Cowboys which means they are giving him $12.5M per season over the life of the contract. According to The Dallas Morning News there are $27M in guarantees. Gallup has shined throughout his time with the Cowboys and developed an important relationship and connection with quarterback Dak Prescott. With Amari Cooper out of the fold he will be tasked with lining up opposite of CeeDee Lamb to help the Cowboys offense thrive.

Tom Brady unretires, will return to the Buccaneers in 2022 - SB Nation

It turns out March Madness extends to football as well. On Sunday evening Tom Brady announced he was returning to the NFL, two months after announcing his retirement. Brady explained that after consulting with his family and having two months to think, he realized his place was back on the field — not staying at home.

NFL Daily Kickoff, Monday - Tom Brady ain’t going nowhere! - The SB Nation NFL Show

In today’s episode, get the full update on the futures of Tom Brady and Deshaun Watson. Plus, people keep giving Kirk Cousins more money, the Cowboys sign Michael Gallup, and Colin Kaepernick could be working out with a prominent member of the Seahawks.

